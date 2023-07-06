Who’s afraid of Mircea Geoană

I couldn’t help noticing the investigative, desperate editorial of a journalist, name Dan Tăpălagă, dedicated to a possible candidacy of Mircea Geoană, his frequent visits to Romania. It caught my eye when pointed out by some friends, but mainly because it was signed by a journalist known to the readers of EVZ from the revelations related to his involvement in rummaging through the SIPA archive, together with Monica Macovei. Or for the fact that she is part of the last press „military units” (G4Media), the spokeswoman through which Binomul Coldea-Kovesi still sends coded messages to the „sleepers” in civil society.

I was amused by the proletarian way in which Dan Tăpălagă accounted for Mircea Geoană’s appearances in Romania, the speeches he gave in Cluj, Sibiu, or the press interviews, all under the big question: Does NATO know what Geoană is doing? Or as Tăpalaga’s ancient predecessors said, sighing in front of a cup of black tea: Does Moscow know? Then the Light came from the East…

Can I spot the double standard? A strange attitude for a journalist who was not at all interested in seeing on whose money Laura Codruța Kovesi comes to Romania. If the purely formal meetings it has at the ministries and courts are not actually a cover for the settlement of some expenses generated by a pre-election campaign. Punctuated with speeches in Cluj, Sibiu and walks through Bucharest, surrounded by protection and security agents, paid for by the European taxpayer.

But let’s start from the idea that Dan Tăpălagă is a declared fan of the Coldea-Kovesi Binomi, so he could not question the honesty of the European General Prosecutor’s approach. He didn’t during the Stalinist-style terror of 2015-2019, there was no way he was going to start now. That saying: Once you’re an prosecutor fan, you’re an prosecutor fan for life!

The G4 Media attack on Mircea Geoană is, however, a sign that the Deputy Secretary General of NATO is doing something right, something that annoys, more or less USR supporters of Laura Codruța Kovesi’s candidacy. Looking at a statistic from the last 2 months, I saw that Mircea Geoană generated over 1200 news items in the Romanian mass media. Almost unanimously positive, it being about NATO’s position regarding the security of the eastern flank, speeches that talk about Romania’s need for reform, interviews, or comments on what he said. Including the speculations regarding a possible candidacy for the presidency of Romania.

This is where the explanation of the desperate attack on Mircea Geoană must be sought. It comes from a deep understanding of the reality that the war in Ukraine will not end soon, but will eventually escalate in a direction not desired by the Romanians, and NATO will be the main roadblock. Mircea Geoană’s association with NATO gives him a competitive advantage over Laura Codruța Kovesi, which will remain associated with arrests, destroyed destinies, rattled by handcuffs. Perhaps in a period of calm, the balance of forces would have been the other way around, but unfortunately for the Coldea-Kovesi Binomi and the political reflection called USR, things are the other way around. The agenda of the population will have the word Safety in the first place, and here Mircea Geoană is much better than many politicians.

Whether Mircea Geoană will run or not is too early to say. The presidential election will be in December 2024, and a lot can happen until then. But certainly, today the Light that comes from the West outlines the profile of Mircea Geoană better than that of Koveși. But I am convinced that we will have the opportunity to discuss this topic again…