Why Bolojan is boycotting the relationship with USA

Let’s make no mistake. In high-level politics, silence and inertia are often more deafening and dangerous than an official declaration. Today, the entire #rezist crowd is applauding the image of the “providential administrator” of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, the man who came to cut to the bone in order to salvage the budget. For now, all he has done is cut to the bone, managing to inflict some moral (excuse me, mortal!) wounds on the economy. He doesn't actually have a budget, so there isn't much he can save.

But, if we lift our gaze from the deficit spreadsheets and look at the geopolitical map, especially these days, we notice a severe anomaly: the economic relationship with the United States of America has entered a sudden, silent, and seemingly inexplicable ice age.

Why is he running away from a close collaboration with Washington in a time of global crisis? The answer does not lie in some diplomatic ineptitude of the prime minister. It is a calculated, cold boycott, generated by three major shadowy power mechanisms.

For the current prime minister, the Romanian leu must learn to speak German. Ilie Bolojan is the administrative and political product of the West, but not the transatlantic one; rather, the Brussels one, as they say in the bureaucratic gibberish of civil servants. More specifically, the interest group behind him breathes deeply the financial air of Berlin and, less frequently but still breathing it, that of Paris. I cannot forget his attachment to Dragoș Anastasescu and his ties to the German industry.

German and French investments dictate the economic rhythm of how the massive funds from the SAFE package are being spent, where contracts with Rheinmetall (Hotnews source) dominate the procurement list. I wouldn't be surprised if Ilie Bolojan banged his shoe on the table. It resembles Nikita Khrushchev too much.

Don't believe it? According to the cited source, at a quick calculation, out of the €9.5 billion allocated for defense procurement, over €4.5 billion was directed by Ilie Bolojan toward the German industry. From the short-range anti-aircraft zone/ammunition to the infantry fighting vehicle (Rheinmetall Lynx) and the medium-range missile systems (Diehl IRIS-T)... all of these come from the banks of the Rhine, not the Potomac.

In a Europe where Germany is desperately trying to decouple from American hegemony, the Romanian prime minister is playing a very clear tune. Distancing himself from US economic interests is, in reality, a guarantee offered to German capital that its interests in Romania will not be disturbed by an American economic or strategic offensive. Bolojan has chosen the Brandenburg Gate, sacrificing the Strategic Partnership on the altar of Berlin's interests.

This is not the only condition we have identified. If we dig one layer deeper, we enter the realm of intelligence services and the underground system, where the shadow of Florian Coldea and the "Deep State" network can be glimpsed. For those familiar with behind-the-scenes games, Ilie Bolojan's longstanding closeness to the former first deputy of the SRI [Romanian Intelligence Service] is no secret. Dating back to his first term as mayor of Oradea. Right up to the present day.

The association with the occult power system once built by Florian Coldea clarifies this hitting of the brakes in the relationship with the Americans. The former operational head of the SRI was always recognized within the system for his strong Francophile affinities, often to the detriment of an alignment with Washington. And his economic interests have gravitated toward the exact same area.

But realistically, I believe his true stake is political survival.

Having as a clear objective the 2030 presidential elections and the sabotage of Nicușor Dan's presidency. While the first two reasons pertain to geopolitics and secret services, the third is pure internal power mechanics. Bolojan's ultimate goal is not to retire from the Victoria Palace but to reach the Cotroceni Palace in 2030. His major problem? Nicușor Dan.

To boycott his term, to prove his inefficiency, and to clip his wings toward a future consolidation of power, Bolojan must sabotage the exact external resource that can legitimize Nicușor Dan. So, Bolojan chooses to build an alternative power pole, subtly blocking any major initiative that would ensure the external success of Nicușor Dan's presidency. This explains the insistence with which the "good people" from USR, led by the charming Oana Țoiu, tried to convince Nicușor Dan not to go to the meeting with Donald Trump.

It is a war of attrition, in which the country is kept at a standstill just so one leader can secure a political lane four years from now.

However, this game is, literally, Russian roulette. Ilie Bolojan is playing not only with his own political future but also with Romania's very security compass. With the economic future favoring multinationals and crushing local entrepreneurs, the traditional electorate of the PNL [National Liberal Party].

It remains to be seen how much time he has left for this double game before the system's antibodies are activated.