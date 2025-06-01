Călin Georgescu has announced his retirement from political life. This comes after an extremely turbulent period during which Romanians endured just about every imaginable hardship. I think it's a wise decision. I have publicly stated many times that I do not believe he is capable of leading Romania or serving as a role model in politics. This feeling has been reinforced by several personal experiences we have had.

The most significant of these occurred in 2022, when I engaged in a shocking conversation with him on Antena 3, following his assertion that Ion Antonescu (former ruler of Romania in WWII, war criminal) and Corneliu Zelea Codreanu (head of the Legion, future Iron Guard, fascist movement) were heroes of the Romanian people. I asked him what heroic deeds Corneliu Zelea Codreanu had accomplished, considering he initiated the most important far-right movement in interwar Romania. It was a movement intertwined with anti-Semitism and political assassination. He told me that Codreanu fought for the dignity of human beings. I was perplexed for a few moments. He spoke with the confidence of a preacher sent to a tribe in the Amazon jungle. When he told me that he was not convinced that the assassination of Nicolae Iorga, Armand Călinescu, and other political enemies of the Captain was the work of the Legionnaires, I understood that he was not just ignorant but also a danger to the future. I countered him as precisely as I could, though I couldn't believe I was witnessing such a speech. At the time, I didn't realize the magnitude of the phenomenon, but I couldn't let it go unpunished. I believed it to be a conviction rather than an error in speech. His latest statements confirmed this.

Back then, I publicly stated that he was "a demagogic and ambiguous politician who exploits nationalism like a cow brought in from the communal pasture." In 2022, I saw a man who was capable of rewriting history. He calmly said that black was white and offered miraculous solutions to all of Romania's real problems. He did so without any remorse, twinge of conscience, or pity for those who hoped for real change in Romania. It was a social experiment that had the potential to propel Romania into a realm of political maneuvers aimed at geopolitical transformation, akin to a domino effect. At the time, I didn't understand all this, but I did see how it grew as a political experiment.

His meteoric rise, which culminated in him placing first in the presidential elections, put Romania in an extreme situation. It surrendered its strategic partnership with the US and its membership in the European Union in favor of a pro-Russian stance. Russia is an aggressive state with an imperialist policy, regardless of historical period or leader. For Russia, Romania has always been the key to the heart of the West and control of the Danube estuary. This explains the twelve Russian invasions of the Romanian territory between 1735 and 1944. The thirteenth invasion followed in the last months, much more subtle this time. The invasion did not occur through the use of force; instead, it involved gradual insinuation, aided by human "canned goods" and the vengeful desires of a generation of "young" retirees from the army, intelligence services, politics, and the press.

In a way that is still unclear to me, Călin Georgescu was the beneficiary of this situation. Did he know, accept, or understand? How much was wickedness, and how much was naivety? Where did true faith begin, and where did the desire for social advancement creep in?

I have asked myself these questions every time I see how his statements and public appearances intertwine with the actions of fanatics with military training. Have you forgotten Horațiu Potra's arsenal? He was a mercenary who provided money, protection, and plans for violent actions after the presidential elections were canceled. Initially, Călin Georgescu said with the serenity of a preacher in front of natives in the Amazon jungle that he did not know Potra. Then, following the emergence of video footage and irrefutable evidence, he admitted it. With the same serenity. It's a scenario that has been repeated.

Perhaps you no longer remember the Asociația Pământ Strămoșesc (Ancestral Land Association), which was founded by Georgescu and Bogdan Vacusta. Vacusta, a former DGIA officer, may have connections to the Russian military intelligence service, the GRU. You may also not remember Călin Georgescu's messages to Marian Motocu, who may have been a liaison between Georgescu's plans and GRU Colonel Evgheni Ignatiev, the Russian Federation's military attaché in Bucharest. You may also not remember the Vlad Țepeș Military Command, an organization supported by the Russians that aims to gather as many supporters of change by force as possible. The expulsion of the military attaché and his deputy from the Russian embassy is the result of this involvement.

However, I cannot ignore the climate of mistrust and the mistakes of politicians who, through their greed, ignorance, and stupidity, made the Georgescu phenomenon possible.

However, I cannot overlook the climate of mistrust or the mistakes made by politicians who, through their greed, ignorance, and stupidity, enabled the Georgescu phenomenon. Nor can I overlook the villainy of Realitatea Media & Co., a TV station that built its reputation on blackmail, threats, and vulgar language. They helped those who dragged out cases against their boss, Maricel Păcuraru, until the statute of limitations expired. They took millions of euros from AUR and used Călin Georgescu's image to make people forget their past as media pimps. They should adopt a stone cross (former symbol of the Red Quarter in Bucharest) as their logo, symbolizing the 43 million euros in unpaid debts to the state that they have incurred. I am curious to see who will be the next beneficiary of their "professional" services.

I remember all this, and I am waiting for the criminal investigations to finish so I can learn more.

Until then, I can only say one thing sincerely: Goodbye, Mr. Călin Georgescu!