Simona Halep is getting divorced from Toni Iuruc. Her husband confirmed the rumors

The reason for their separation would be the distance, considering that the athlete is away from her husband most of the time.

They mutually decided to part ways. Even if, initially, he refused to make any personal comments, later on, Toni Iuruc confirmed the separation news:

„We decided together with Simona to break up! Stop insisting. It’s my last public appearance. The rest will be handled by the lawyers in the most civilized way possible. Thank you for understanding”.

Earlier, her husband commented: „I don’t comment on our private life… No, I’m not getting a divorce tomorrow… Stop insisting, no comment.”

The decision to divorce was taken by mutual agreement, and the reason that led to the separation would be the tennis player’s busy schedule.

Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc divorce just one year after their marriage

Simona Halep and Toni Iuruc have been together since 2019. They first appeared in public as a couple at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament, when the Romanian won the big trophy.

„Yes, we will get married next week, it’s a beautiful event, I have emotions. The emotions are different from those of a Grand Slam, it’s the personal part”, the athlete mentioned before the marriage.

Last year, on September 15, Halep and Iuruc tied the knot in a civil ceremony. The religious wedding and the party were to take place in November this year.

Reports suggest that the growing distance between them is one of the main reasons for their divorce.

The marriage with Simona Halep is the third for Toni Iuruc, a Macedonian millionaire. He also has a child with his first wife. Toni Iuruc, 43 years old, is a millionaire, owning six companies, one of which in advertising domain. Also, Iuruc has rented several office buildings and collects about 10,000 euros per month.

After divorce, Simona Halep is planning to move from Romania to France.