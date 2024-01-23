Evenimentul ZileiMondenPremiile Oscar 2024. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Premiile Oscar 2024. Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Premiile Oscar. Sursa foto: Arhiva EvZ
La a 96-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar, filmul lungmetraj „Oppenheimer” domină cu un impresionant număr de 13 nominalizări, fiind urmat de „Poor Things” cu 11, „Killers of the Flower Moon” cu 10, și „Barbie” cu opt nominalizări.

De asemenea, filmul „20 de zile la Mariupol” a fost recunoscut în categoria „Cel mai bun documentar”, aducând pentru prima dată o nominalizare la Premiile Oscar pentru agenția AP în cei 178 de ani de existență.

Premiile Oscar au ajuns la cea de-a 96-a ediție

Premiile Oscar 2024 vor fi prezentate de Jimmy Kimmel, fiind pentru a patra oară în postura de prezentator. Gala va avea loc la Dolby Theatre în 10 martie, iar spectacolul va fi difuzat de ABC.

Actrii Zazie Beetz („Atlanta”, „Joker: Folie à Deux”) și Jack Quaid („The Boys„, „Oppenheimer”) au dezvăluit marți lista nominalizărilor într-o transmisie live de la Teatrul Samuel Goldwyn al Academiei.

Lungmetrajul „Barbie”, regizat de Greta Gerwig, s-a bucurat de opt nominalizări, dar nu a reușit să obțină o selecție în categoria „Cel mai bun regizor”.

Barbie, Margot Robbie, actriță
Filmul Barbie la Premiile Oscar. Sursa foto: Youtube

Leonardo DiCaprio nu a fost nominalizat pentru „Cel mai bun actor” pentru interpretarea sa din „Killers of the Flower Moon”. Totuși, filmul a primit o nominalizare pentru „Cel mai bun regizor”, iar Lily Gladstone a devenit prima americană nativă nominalizată la categoria „Cea mai bună actriță”.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Cel mai bun film: „American Fiction”, „Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, „Past Lives”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun regizor: Justine Triet – „Anatomy of a Fall”, Martin Scorsese – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Christopher Nolan – „Oppenheimer”, Yorgos Lanthimos – „Poor Things”, Jonathan Glazer – „The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriţă: Annette Bening – „Nyad”, Lily Gladstone – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Sandra Hüller – „Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan – „Maestro”, Emma Stone – „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun actor: Bradley Cooper – „Maestro”, Colman Domingo – „Rustin”, Paul Giamatti – „The Holdovers”, Cillian Murphy – „Oppenheimer”, Jeffrey Wright – „American Fiction”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Emily Blunt – “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple”, America Ferrera – “Barbie”, Jodie Foster – “Nyad”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:  Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction” , Robert DeNiro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. – “Oppenheimer”, Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”, Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scenariu original: „Anatomy of a Fall”, „The Holdovers”, „Maestro”, „May December”, „Past Lives”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „American Fiction”, „Barbie”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Io Capitano” (Italia), „Perfect Days” (Japonia), „Society of the Snow” (Spania), „The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germania), „The Zone of Interest” (Marea Britanie)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „The Boy and the Heron”, „Elemental”, „Nimona”, „Robot Dreams”, „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: „Bobi Wine: The People’s President”, „The Eternal Memory”, „Four Daughters”, „To Kill a Tiger”, „20 Days in Mariupol”.

Premiile Oscar. Oppenheimer, nominalizat la cea mai bună imagine, montaj și sunet

Cea mai bună imagine: „El Conde”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun montaj: „Anatomy of a Fall” , „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun sunet: „The Creator”, „Maestro”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Oppenheimer”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „The Creator”, „Godzilla Minus One”, „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Napoleon”

Machiaj şi coafură: „Golda”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „Society of the Snow”

Cele mai bune costume: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Golda”, „Poor Things”

Joaquin Phoenix, în rolul lui Napoleon Bonaparte în cel mai nou film regizat de Ridley Scott
Joaquin Phoenix, în rolul lui Napoleon Bonaparte. Sursa foto: Instagram

Coloană sonoră: Laura Karpman – „American Fiction”, John Williams – „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Robbie Robertson – „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Ludwig Göransson – „Oppenheimer”, Jerskin Fendrix – „Poor Things”

Cântec original: „The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot), „I’m Just Ken” (Barbie), „It Never Went Away” (American Symphony), „Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon), „What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Design de producţie: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: „The After”, „Invincible”, „Night of Fortune”, „Red, White and Blue”, „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: „Letter to a Pig” , „Ninety-Five Senses”, „Our Uniform”, „Pachyderme”, „War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:The ABCs of Book Banning”, „The Barber of Little Rock”, „Island in Between”, „The Last Repair Shop”, „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”.

