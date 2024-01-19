Important changes for driving licenses from Republic of Moldova

The members of the Foreign Policy and European Integration Commission approved the initiation of negotiations and the approval of the signing of the Agreement between the Republic of Moldova and the Kingdom of Spain regarding the mutual recognition and conversion of national driving licenses.

Driving licenses issued by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova are recognized based on the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Road Traffic of 1968. Currently, the Republic of Moldova has concluded three similar agreements with the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Lithuania and the Republic of Italy.

Driving licenses from the Republic of Moldova, recognized in the Kingdom of Spain

The agreement concluded between the Republic of Moldova and the Kingdom of Spain provides that both the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and those of the Kingdom of Spain will benefit from the right to convert their driver’s license in compliance with the administrative formalities established by the legislation of the two states.

By signing this Agreement, the aim is to simplify the driver’s license conversion procedure for the holders of these documents, as well as to facilitate road traffic in the two states, according to parlament.md.

Online application for driving license change

Drivers from the Republic of Moldova who want to change their driver’s license can also do it online. They just need to have all the documents required by the authorities. The driver’s license issued in 1995, 2008, 2015, 2019 can be changed based on the electronic request of the driver’s license holder.

This service can only be used by people who have identity documents issued by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, holders of driving licenses that are in the records of the Automated Information System State Register of vehicle drivers, according to e-services.md.

What data must applicants give to change their driver’s license

-personal data (IDNP, Surname, Surname);

– the data of the valid identity card; the data of the driver’s license held (the number of the driver’s license held, the date of issue and the sub/categories allowed);

– the data of the medical certificate of the driver and the candidate for obtaining the driver’s license, issued by an authorized institution, valid on the date of submission of the order and the issuance of the requested driver’s license.

It is mandatory to enter the information regarding the restrictions indicated in the medical certificate.

The application for perfecting the driver’s license (DL) is not accepted if:

– the driver’s license held does not appear in the Automated Information System „State Register of Vehicle Drivers” or restrictions are applied to the right to drive held;

– the identity document held, issued by the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, does not have a valid status;

– the applicant is not fit to drive vehicles from some of the sub/categories listed in the driver’s license held, according to the medical certificate.

When issuing the driver’s license

The applicant presents: the identity document (original and copy); medical certificate (original and copy); check; current driver’s license (original and copy).

Steps to follow for online application

-Check if your documents meet the requirements indicated above.

-Enter the requested data in the electronic form.

– Check the data entered in the application form.

– Print or copy the memo regarding the provision of the online service.

-Pay the amount indicated in the memo through the MPay payment system (mpay.gov.md).

– Receive the document at the subdivision indicated in the application.

You can find all the details HERE.