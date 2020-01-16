Electric Castle și Jazz in the Park, evenimente găzduite de Cluj, au fost premiate la European Festival Awards 2019, anunță transilvaniareporter.ro.

Electric Castel a primit distincția la categoria Best Medium-Sized Festival (Cel mai bun festival european de dimensiuni medii), Jazz in the Park s-a remarcat la secțiunea Best Small Festival (Cel mai bun festival european de mici dimensiuni).

Categoria Best Medium-Sized Festival a avut nominalizările:

Balaton Sound (Ungaria)

Down The Rabbit Hole (Olanda)

Electric Castle (România)

Let it Roll (Cehia)

Melt Festival (Germania)

OFF Festival Katowice (Polonia)

Orange Warsaw Festival (Polonia)

Pohoda Festival (Slovacia)

Sea Dance Festival (Muntenegru)

We Love Green (Franța)

Best Small Festival a cuprins:

Arsenal Fest (Serbia)

Jazz in the Park (România)

Leffingeleuren (Belgia)

Maifeld Derby (Germania)

No Sleep Festival (Serbia)

Roadburn Festival (Olanda)

SHARPE Festival (Slovacia)

Szene Openair (Austria)

Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice (Polonia)

Wacken Winter Nights (Germania)

Te-ar putea interesa și: