Electric Castle și Jazz in the Park, evenimente găzduite de Cluj, au fost premiate la European Festival Awards 2019, anunță transilvaniareporter.ro.
Electric Castel a primit distincția la categoria Best Medium-Sized Festival (Cel mai bun festival european de dimensiuni medii), Jazz in the Park s-a remarcat la secțiunea Best Small Festival (Cel mai bun festival european de mici dimensiuni).
Categoria Best Medium-Sized Festival a avut nominalizările:
- Balaton Sound (Ungaria)
- Down The Rabbit Hole (Olanda)
- Electric Castle (România)
- Let it Roll (Cehia)
- Melt Festival (Germania)
- OFF Festival Katowice (Polonia)
- Orange Warsaw Festival (Polonia)
- Pohoda Festival (Slovacia)
- Sea Dance Festival (Muntenegru)
- We Love Green (Franța)
- Best Small Festival a cuprins:
- Arsenal Fest (Serbia)
- Jazz in the Park (România)
- Leffingeleuren (Belgia)
- Maifeld Derby (Germania)
- No Sleep Festival (Serbia)
- Roadburn Festival (Olanda)
- SHARPE Festival (Slovacia)
- Szene Openair (Austria)
- Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice (Polonia)
- Wacken Winter Nights (Germania)
