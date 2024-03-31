English section

The Golden Matrioshka. The Alliance of "Smart Guys" with AUR

The Golden Matrioshka. The Alliance of "Smart Guys" with AUR George Simion vrea introducerea serviciului militar obligatoriu. Sursă foto: Facebook

The Golden Matrioshka. AUR was an anti-establishment party. Its initial advantage stemmed from the exotic aura of its members who entered Parliament, surprising everyone. Defenders of faith, family-oriented, like Gigi Becali and somewhat idealistic, we easily overlooked George Simion's blunders, his sympathetic civic activist persona often overshadowing his lack of depth. Looking at him, one might say he deserved a chance, especially since some of his colleagues, like Claudiu Târziu or Sorin Lavric, possessed the intellectual consistency that the leader lacked. It appeared to be a party striving to build a nationalism on solid foundations, which many voters sought. The split with Diana Șoșoacă gave hope. However, things have since changed. The 2024  RetuRO Operation began.

Slowly but surely, the party has been rising in the polls, exuding a sense of promise for the future. AUR is now an increasingly coveted political entity. However, in recent times, it has begun to resemble the PSD and PNL during their "glory days". Like its predecessors, AUR has transformed politics into a business. Money is demanded for positions in Parliament, and seats on electoral lists are offered in exchange for media exposure. The identity of those entering the political arena is of little concern; what matters is what they bring with them – be it money, fame, or audacity.

Recently, a man whom I admire, Chris Terheș, contemplated leaving the party due to these unethical practices. Despite efforts to persuade him to stay, he remained deeply discontented.

The Golden Matrioshka

The intertwining of AUR and political maneuvering is evident. Like a Matrioshka. Maricel Păcuraru was known to negotiate appearances on La Famiglia TV talk shows in exchange for spots on AUR's electoral lists, with members of the Păcuraru clan seeking "coledji". If they adhered to the campaign budget, La Famiglia/Realitatea TV would be even more content. Gheorghe Piperea, the controversial lawyer often criticized by students, earns €10,000 a month in Brussels while supposedly defending our sovereignty, all the while working for AUR's clients.

WhatsApp nu va mai funcționa de la 1 aprilie. Lista cu telefoanele afectate
WhatsApp nu va mai funcționa de la 1 aprilie. Lista cu telefoanele afectate
Gândacii de bucătărie, alungați cu ingrediente fără chimicale
Gândacii de bucătărie, alungați cu ingrediente fără chimicale
Ne puteți urmări și pe Google News

Meanwhile, Cozmin Gușă, the politician ousted from two parties over dubious links with Russia, is vying for a position at City Hall, knocking on AUR's doors for support. Like any escaped nobleman who once served in the Tsar's court (be it Nastase, Plahotniuc, Vanghelie, or Băsescu, take your pick), one knows the (counter)value of capturing the attention of the "real estate sharks". In 2021, Marius Lulea, previously known as the Black Man and a cover for SIE, now stands as a courageous fellow traveler. Consistency, dear George, remains a rarity.

Old Joke

There is nothing novel under the sun, or as the elders say, "The joke's old, the fool's new!" These individuals constitute an eternal matrix of politics, shifting from one ideology to another. Yesterday they were unionists, today they pose as social democrats, tomorrow they align as NATO supporters, and the day after, they profess sovereignty. They lack scruples, adhering only to their self-interests, portraying themselves as the 'smart boys' of politics.

Clearly, George Simion is not deterred by this filth; in fact, there are moments when he publicly admires it. He recognizes the Matrioshka potential, understanding that the lack of consistency within AUR's organizational structure can only be remedied in one manner. How? As the old saying goes.

Simion's directive was clear

He instructed the organizations:

"Bring them all in, regardless of your doubts or their dubious characters, as crooks. Keep them under surveillance, but ensure their inclusion because this year doesn't end in June; it ends in December. We need every vote to surpass the PSD and PNL, so that the PSD-PNL-UDMR coalition no longer commands 50%. This is our primary goal, and we must fight for it," declared AUR president George Simion in a leaked recording that reached the press.

George Simion has denied the existence of this recording, but leaders within AUR have confirmed its authenticity to me. He was fully aware of his words, carefully choosing them with precision. There was no slip of the tongue; rather, he delivered a deliberate message intended to stir waves and reach the ears of the right audience, while also allowing for plausible deniability.

The message was directed to the "smart guys" across various domains and regions: "Join AUR; we have ample spots on the electoral list. Your past deeds and identity matter little; what counts is securing the votes." The Golden Matrioshka is made of AUR. (AUR is the Romanian name for Gold)

Recomandările noastre
Calendar ortodox, 31 martie. Sfântul Mucenic Ipatie, făcătorul de minuni. A fost ucis pentru că era creștin
Social Calendar ortodox, 31 martie. Sfântul Mucenic Ipatie, făcătorul de minuni. A fost ucis pentru că era creștin
WhatsApp nu va mai funcționa de la 1 aprilie. Lista cu telefoanele afectate
Social WhatsApp nu va mai funcționa de la 1 aprilie. Lista cu telefoanele afectate
Supa care încetinește îmbătrânirea. O explozie de vitamine și fibre
Social Supa care încetinește îmbătrânirea. O explozie de vitamine și fibre
Tragedie în lumea filmului. Actorul Chance Perdomo a murit la 27 de ani
Monden Tragedie în lumea filmului. Actorul Chance Perdomo a murit la 27 de ani
Adaptarea la ora de vară. Ce alimente trebuie să evitați în următoarele zile
Social Adaptarea la ora de vară. Ce alimente trebuie să evitați în următoarele zile
Comori inestimabile descoperite pe Centura Capitalei. Vestigiile au peste 7.000 de ani
Social Comori inestimabile descoperite pe Centura Capitalei. Vestigiile au peste 7.000 de ani
Revista presei
Capital SE DĂ LEGE pentru cei care nu stau la ADRESA DIN BULETIN. Schimbare uriașă pentru milioane de români
Capital DECIZIE FINALĂ în România. Se aplică de azi, 31 MARTIE. Vor fi valabile doar 90 de zile
Recomandare România în Air Schengen. PNL: Continuăm eforturile pentru aderarea și cu vămile terestre
Fanatik Șase zodii vor avea noroc triplu începând din luna mai. Vine cea mai bună perioadă și totul se sc...
Playtech Un medic celebru, ADEVĂRUL despre Băsescu! Ce se întâmplă cu fostul preşedinte, după ce s-a aflat...
Doctorul Zilei HOROSCOP 1 aprilie 2024. Zodiile care vor fi vedetele zilei!
Infofinanciar Încălzirea României! Temperaturi-record la finalul lunii martie
Adevarul Cum a înlocuit Europa Paștele cu Ramadanul: Străzile Londrei, împodobite cu mesaje din Coran, Ger...
Adevarul „Rusia va câștiga mai mult teritoriu în Ucraina. Ar putea pune mâna pe Odesa“, susține Elon Musk
Infoactual Nu toate pensiile cresc după recalculare! Seniorii care au de pierdut
Retete si vedete Povestea cele mai izolate case din lume. Legenda e fantastică, la fel ca și locul unde se află
Redactia Ce a putut să le spună Mirel Dragomir părinților după ce i-a luat viața tinerei Andreea Morega. D...
Impact IREAL ce ROCHIE scurtă a purtat Carmen Iohannis de Înviere! Toți au rămas ȘOCAȚI, s-a văzut TOT
Fanatik Produsul lactat ieftin, bun și cu un conținut ridicat de calciu pe care-l găsești în toate magazi...
Adevărul Un copil l-a corectat pe Ion Țiriac. Reacția miliardarului: „Câți ani ai, Vasilică?”
Substantial VIDEO: Un OZN a fost filmat cum ateriza în Bralia noaptea trecută. Localnicii sunt în stare de șoc
Romania TV Anunţ tulburător despre îndrăgita Marina Voica, la 87 de ani. Este singură pe lume, cine se va oc...
Cancan Daniela Nane e istorie! Adrian Cioroianu și-a oficializat relația cu noua!
Gandul Ce mănânci, de fapt, când iei un covridog de la patiseria Luca. Mulți români consumă acest produs...
Monden Pensiile cresc cu 1.500 lei la recalculare! Câți ani trebuie să fi muncit pentru acest beneficiu ...
BZI Cătălin Botezatu este într-o formă de invidiat! „Nu mă distrez și am un regim de viață ok!”
WowBiz Cine este Andrew Tate
DC News Te-ai întrebat vreodată cu cât sunt plătiți invitații care vin la România TV de Revelion? Iată ră...
Fanatik Aceasta este cea mai nouă stațiune turistică din România. Locul superb are un “lac blestemat”, ce...
B1 Horoscop Alina Bădic pentru săptămâna 31 martie – 6 aprilie: Vărsătorii vor descoperi incredibil ...
Stirile Kanal D O studentă de 19 ani și-a pierdut viața în timp ce se afla într-un paradis turistic. Ce greșeală ...
Unica Val de susținere pentru Oana Radu după ce cântăreața a povestit ce i-a făcut fostul soț
Viva Gabriela Cristea a răbufnit, după ce i s-a spus că i-ar putea fi mamă soțului ei, Tavi Clonda: "F...
Evenimentul Istoric 114 ani de la nașterea celui de-al patrulea Patriarh al României, Iustin Moisescu
Animal Zoo Aceste feline pot deveni periculoase. Cele mai agresive rase
Mediaflux S-a aflat pentru CINE CRESC PENSIILE! Simona Bucura Oprescu a anunțat
Playsport CONFESIUNI INCREDIBILE! "M-am trezit pe câmp, nu știam ce caut acolo". Milionarul Șucu,...
Go4IT Un radioamator se juca cu o antenă artizanală. Ce a interceptat chiar în curtea sa?
EVZ Comunicate 40 de ani de istorie a alergării fără oprire
Editura de carte Biblia pentru cei mici. Cina cea de taină, Răstignirea, Învierea
Bugetul CFR vinde tot! Compania feroviară a scos la vânzare hotelul Express din Predeal pentru a returna ...
Sport pe surse BREAKING NEWS Cutremur pe piața media din România. Toate canalele de sport ale acestui operator v...

Stiri calde

02:26 - The Golden Matrioshka. The Alliance of "Smart Guys" with AUR
23:46 - Legumele și fructele, testate de români cu aparate neomologate: Sunt niște jucării
23:35 - Vouchere de vacanță. Greșeala care îți poate ruina concediul
23:23 - Diana Șucu spune cine este șeful în casă. Lucrurile pe care le urăște cel mai mult
23:12 - Cătălin Cîrstoiu a luat Sectorul 1 la pas cu Miodrag Belodedici. Barierele pe care vrea să le șteargă
23:00 - Cristina Cioran se chinuie să slăbească. Sacrificiile pe care le face dau rezultate

Proiecte speciale