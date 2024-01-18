Gigi Becali, eccentric millionaire, builds a 10 million euro church in Romania. Photo

The church that George Becali is building is almost complete. We learned the details exclusively. EVZ paparazzi captured the moment when the last golden spire is being worked on. As you can see from the pictures, the last hundred meters of work has been started, something that pleases the landowner.

George Becali, also known as Gigi Becali, is one of the richest Romanians. With a fortune of over 500 million euros, he is the patron of the FCSB football team. An extremely popular soccer team.

Practically, the businessman’s wife also participated in this foundation. Although he had such a project in mind as early as 2008, it is only now that the landowner’s dream is being completed. At that time, Becali said that if Steaua beat Galatasaray then he would make a place of worship.

Gigi Becali, a dream comes true

Finally, the landowner received all the necessary authorizations and started construction in 2020. The place of worship is made in the style of Russian churches. Behind the place there will be a hotel where the priests who come to serve in the capital will be accommodated at the request of Becali. Becali personally took care of the project

In fact, he personally took care of the project. The way the altar is built, also how the icons are placed and everything that means church arrangement. George Becali took care of all these things.

Not even the cathedral bells escaped the selection, the businessman also chose them. Because he wanted a unique cathedral in Europe, the interior is painted with gold leaf. Another 13 bells will be brought to the Church and they will be able to perform different religious songs. They will be computer controlled.

He refused a offer to sell the land

Although he was made a handsome offer to sell that land, Becali refused. And the investment in this church amounted somewhere to 10 million euros. The church will be about 40 meters high, including the cross on the roof. The place of worship also has a basement.

It is estimated that in the spring of this year, the church will be completed. It remains to be seen which priests George Becali will bring to the consecration of the place of worship. And also if it will be finished by Easter.

