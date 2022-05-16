Taylor Swift a scris istorie la Billboard Music Awards. Recordul stabilit de artistă

Taylor Swift deține recordul Billboard Music Award pentru cele mai multe victorii ale unei artiste feminine. Weekendul trecut, ea a fost nominalizată la șapte trofee la The Billboard Music Awards. În prezent, deține titlul de cea mai premiată artistă din istorie la BBMAs. Superstarul muzicii country și pop a câștigat primul ei premiu în anul 2011 și a devenit cea mai premiată artistă înainte ca deceniul să se încheie.

Billboard Music Award 2022. Taylor Swift a obținut patru premii

Între spectacolele susținute de Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly și alții, au fost distribuite peste 60 de premii. Lista de nominalizați variază de la Lil Nas X la Eagles. Anul acesta, BBMAs a introdus cinci categorii noi, printre care Top Billboard Global 200 Artist și Top Viral Song.

Taylor Swift a obținut patru victorii în cadrul Billboard Music Awards: Top Country Album, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist și Top Country Female Artist.

Billboard Music Award 2022. Lista integrală a câștigătorilor

Mai jos puteți consulta lista completă a câștigătorilor Billboard Music Award 2022.

Top Artist

Doja Cat

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat, Planet Her

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft, Volume Alpha

FKA Twigs, Caprisongs

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, Move Your Heart

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, „Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, „Levitating”

Glass Animals, „Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS, „Butter”

BTS, „Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, „Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, „Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Dua Lipa, „Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, „Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, „Industry Baby”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, „Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

BTS, „Butter”

Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, „Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”

Gayle, „abcdefu”

Glass Animals, „Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, „Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, „Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, „You Right”

Givēon, „Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, „Peaches”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), „Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, „Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, „Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, „Way 2 Sexy”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, „Industry Baby”

Masked Wolf, „Astronaut in the Ocean”

Polo G, „Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, „You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, „If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, „Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, „Forever After All”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Walker Hayes, „Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, „My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, „Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, „Follow You”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Måneskin, „Beggin'”

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, „Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, „Volví”

Bad Bunny, „Yonaguni”

Farruko, „Pepas”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Kali Uchis, „Telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro, „Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Elton John & Dua Lipa, „Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, „Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, „You”

Tiësto, „The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, „Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, „My Jesus”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, „Hurricane”

Ye, „Moon”

Ye, „Off The Grid”

Ye, „Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, „Jireh”

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, „Hurricane”

Ye, „Moon”

Ye, „Off the Grid”

Ye, „Praise God”