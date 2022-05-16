Evenimentul Zilei > Monden > Taylor Swift a scris istorie la Billboard Music Awards. Recordul stabilit de artistă
Taylor Swift a scris istorie la Billboard Music Awards. Recordul stabilit de artistă

Taylor Swift a obținut patru victorii în cadrul Billboard Music Awards. Cântăreața americană în vârstă de 32 de ani a câștigat Top Country Album pentru a treia oară, Top Billboard 200 Artist pentru a cincea oară, Top Country Artist pentru a treia oară și Top Country Female Artist pentru prima oară. Iată lista tuturor premiaților de la Billboard Music Awards 2022!
Taylor Swift deține recordul Billboard Music Award pentru cele mai multe victorii ale unei artiste feminine. Weekendul trecut, ea a fost nominalizată la șapte trofee la The Billboard Music Awards. În prezent, deține titlul de cea mai premiată artistă din istorie la BBMAs. Superstarul muzicii country și pop a câștigat primul ei premiu în anul 2011 și a devenit cea mai premiată artistă înainte ca deceniul să se încheie.

Între spectacolele susținute de Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly și alții, au fost distribuite peste 60 de premii. Lista de nominalizați variază de la Lil Nas X la Eagles. Anul acesta, BBMAs a introdus cinci categorii noi, printre care Top Billboard Global 200 Artist și Top Viral Song.

Taylor Swift a obținut patru victorii în cadrul Billboard Music Awards: Top Country Album, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist și Top Country Female Artist.

Billboard Music Award 2022. Lista integrală a câștigătorilor

Mai jos puteți consulta lista completă a câștigătorilor Billboard Music Award 2022.

Top Artist

Doja Cat
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

BTS
Dua Lipa
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon
Khalid
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Latto
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Twenty One Pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat, Planet Her
Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid Laroi, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft, Volume Alpha
FKA Twigs, Caprisongs
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, Move Your Heart
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, „Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, „Levitating”
Glass Animals, „Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS, „Butter”
BTS, „Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, „Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, „Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Dua Lipa, „Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, „Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, „Industry Baby”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, „Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, „Good 4 U”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

BTS, „Butter”
Ed Sheeran, „Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, „Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, „Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, „Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Doja Cat ft. SZA, „Kiss Me More”
Gayle, „abcdefu”
Glass Animals, „Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, „Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, „Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, „You Right”
Givēon, „Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, „Peaches”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), „Leave The Door Open”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, „Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, „Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, „Way 2 Sexy”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, „Industry Baby”
Masked Wolf, „Astronaut in the Ocean”
Polo G, „Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, „You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, „If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, „Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, „Forever After All”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Walker Hayes, „Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, „My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, „Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, „Follow You”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Måneskin, „Beggin'”
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, „Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, „Volví”
Bad Bunny, „Yonaguni”
Farruko, „Pepas”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Kali Uchis, „Telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro, „Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Elton John & Dua Lipa, „Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, „Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, „You”
Tiësto, „The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, „Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, „My Jesus”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, „Hurricane”
Ye, „Moon”
Ye, „Off The Grid”
Ye, „Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, „Jireh”
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Ye, „Hurricane”
Ye, „Moon”
Ye, „Off the Grid”
Ye, „Praise God”

