Așadar, mall-urile menționate mai jos vor fi deschise în intervalul orar 12:00-20:00. Însă, hipermarketurile şi farmaciile din centrele comerciale respective vor funcţiona după programul normal.
Mall-urile care îşi vor ajusta programul sunt Mega Mall (București), Promenada Mall (București), Shopping City Sibiu, Promenada Sibiu, Vulcan Value Centre (București), Iris Titan Shopping Center (București), Shopping City Timişoara, City Park Constanța, Ploieşti Shopping City, Brăila Mall, Shopping City Galaţi, Shopping City Târgu-Jiu, Severin Shopping Center, Shopping City Deva, Shopping City Shopping City Piatra Neamţ, Shopping City Satu Mare, Shopping City Deva, Brăila Mall, Shopping City Satu Mare, Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea, Aurora Buzău Shopping Mall.
