Premiile Oscar 2023. „Everything Everywhere All at Once” are cele mai multe nominalizări. Lista completă a filmelor

Filmele „Everything Everywhere All at Once” (11), „All Quiet on the Western Front” (9), „The Banshees of Inisherin” (9) au primit cele mai multe nominalizări la premiile Oscar 2023.

Filmele nominalizate pentru Oscar 2023

Acțiunea filmului „Everything Everywhere All at Once” se petrece în mai multe dimensiuni paralele din multivers, fiind în topul preferințelor. El a fost nominalizat și la prestigioasa categorie „cel mai bun film”.

La aceeași categorie mai concurează și pelicula cu accente autobiografice „The Fabelmans”, în regia lui Steven Spielberg, comedia cu accente noir „The Banshees of Inisherin”, pelicula biografică „Elvis”, precum şi „Avatar: The Way of Water”.

Alături de acestea se numără „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Top Gun: Maverick”, „Tar”, „Triangle of Sadness” şi „Women Talking”.

Austin Butler a fost nominalizat la categoria „cel mai buna actor”, pentru interpretarea legendei rock&roll Elvis Presley, precum şi Colin Farrell, în rolul unui fermier obsedat de restabilirea unei vechi prietenii, în pelicula „The Banshees of Inisherin”.

Oscar 2023 va fi prezentat de actorul de comedie Jimmy Kimmel, acesta fiind pentru a treia oară gazda ceremoniei de decernare a premiilor Oscar, după ediţiile din 2017 şi 2018.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la cea de-a 95-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar

Cel mai bun film: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Avatar: The Way of Water”, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Elvis”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „The Fabelmans”, „Tár”, „Top Gun: Maverick”, „Triangle of Sadness”, „Women Talking”.

Cel mai bun regizor: Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin”), Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans”), Todd Field („Tár”), Ruben Östlund („Triangle of Sadness”).

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Austin Butler („Elvis”), Colin Farrell („The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser („The Whale”), Paul Mescal („Aftersun”), Bill Nighy („Living”).

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Cate Blanchett („Tár”), Ana de Armas („Blonde”), Andrea Riseborough („To Leslie”), Michelle Williams („The Fabelmans”), Michelle Yeoh („Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson („The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brian Tyree Henry („Causeway”), Judd Hirsch („The Fabelmans”), Barry Keoghan („The Banshees of Inisherin”), Ke Huy Quan („Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Angela Bassett („Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Hong Chau („The Whale”), Kerry Condon („The Banshees of Inisherin”), Jamie Lee Curtis („Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Stephanie Hsu („Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germania), „Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), „Close” (Belgia), „EO” (Polonia), „The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda).

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, „Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”, „Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, „The Sea Beast”, „Turning Red”.

Cea mai bună scenografie: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Avatar: The Way of Wate”, „Babylon”, „Elvis”, „The Fabelmans”.

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, „Living”, „Top Gun: Maverick”, „Women Talking”.

Cel mai bun scenariu original: „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Everything Everywhere All at Onceg, The Fabelmans”, „Tar”, „Triangle of Sadness”.

Cea mai bună imagine: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”, „Elvis”, „Empire of Light”, „Tár”.

Cel mai bun montaj: „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Elvis”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „Tár”, „Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Babylon”, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „The Fabelmans”.

Cel mai bun cântec: „Applause” ( din filmul „Tell It Like a Woman”), „Hold My Hand” („Top Gun: Maverick”), „Lift Me Up” („Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), „Naatu Naatu” („RRR”), „This Is a Life” („Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Cel mai bun sunet: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Avatar: The Way of Water”, „The Batman”, „Elvis”, „Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „Avatar: The Way of Water”, „The Batman”, „Black Panther”, „Top Gun: Maverick”.

Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură: „All Quiet on the Western Front”, „The Batman”, „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, „Elvis”, „The Whale”.

Cele mai bune costume: „Babylon”, „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, „Elvis”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”.

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: „The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse”, „The Flying Sailor”, „Ice Merchants”, „My Year of Dicks”, „An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It”.

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: „An Irish Goodbye”, „Ivalu”, „Le Pupille”, „Night Rideg, „The Red Suitcase”.

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: „All That Breathes”, „All The Beauty and the Bloodshed”, „Fire of Love”, „A House Made of Splinters”, „Navalny”.

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: „The Elephant Whisperers”, „Haulout”, „How Do You Measure a Year”, „Stranger at the Gate”, potrivit Agerpres.