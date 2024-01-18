Mobilization in Romania. Reservists from six counties, called to the army

Mobilization The Romanian Ministry of National Defense has announced mobilization exercises in six counties during 2024. According to Evenimentul Zilei, the counties targeted by these exercises will be determined later. Detailed information about specific periods and locations will be provided by the ministry’s public information structures.

These exercises are part of routine activities carried out annually and are aimed at strengthening the ability to mobilize forces, including coordination between active and reservist soldiers, as well as specific training for each type of weapon. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that these maneuvers are essential to ensure the proper preparation of the population, the economy and the national territory for defense purposes.

Mobilization of reservists

The ministry noted that employers are required to grant reservists who are employees of companies a paid leave of up to five days, based on a certificate issued by the military center. Convocations for reservists will be sent through the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

These mobilization exercises are an annual obligation under national legislation on the state of mobilization and defense readiness. The Ministry of Defense stated that these activities are part of an annual plan to verify defense readiness, approved by the Supreme Council of Defense of the Country. Also, the military centers will continue updating the personal data of the reservists, respecting the legal provisions in force.

Army mobilization refers to the process of preparing and assembling military forces for active service, especially in response to a national emergency, crisis, or impending conflict. Mobilization typically involves several key activities. From activation of reservists, to coordination with government and civilian entities. Mobilization involves ensuring that the armed forces have the necessary equipment, supplies, and logistics support. This can include distributing weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and other military equipment, as well as organizing transportation and supply lines.