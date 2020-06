Aceste cifre au fost date publicității de conducerea Departamentului de Poliție din Los Angeles.

The week of 5/31 to 6/6, homicides went up 250% and victims shot went up 56% compared to the previous week.

The past 24 hrs has seen 4 shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide. Detectives are following leads to ID & arrest the suspects—but we’re also asking for your help pic.twitter.com/UXwZD7pPze

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 9, 2020