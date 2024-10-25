Economie European Central Bank faces pressure over potential rate cut amid weak Eurozone economy







Frankfurt, October 25, 2024 — With the Eurozone economy showing signs of contraction and inflation rates dipping below targets, the European Central Bank (ECB) is considering a possible interest rate reduction in December. Weak economic data from across the Eurozone has led financial markets to anticipate a significant rate cut, though analysts suggest the ECB is likely to approach this change cautiously to avoid inflationary risks.

Slow Growth and Diverging Eurozone Economies

The Eurozone’s private sector activity has contracted for the second consecutive month, driven by sluggish growth in services and a continued downturn in manufacturing. According to October's Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), the service sector's performance slowed more than expected, while manufacturing remained firmly in decline. Although Germany, the Eurozone’s largest economy, has seen some stabilization, France is struggling with the sharpest drop in service sector activity since March.

“The Eurozone is trapped in a slow pattern, with the manufacturing recession offset by minimal gains in services,” said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

Due to divergent economic conditions across the Eurozone, the ECB is faced with an even more complex decision-making process. While Germany has managed modest improvements in both sectors, manufacturing and services, France finds itself in a more difficult position.

"The French industrial sector is caught in a severe slump, with order volumes showing little sign of recovery," Dr. de la Rubia said.

These difficulties, which are accentuated by weak demand in both domestic and international scenes, underscore the need for the ECB to adopt a balanced policy response.

Inflation Moderates, But Underlying Pressures Remain

Inflation remains a major concern. In September, the Eurozone's annual inflation rate dropped to 1.8%, below the ECB's target of 2%, which gave room for possible rate decreases. Core inflation, which excludes volatile goods like food and energy, has remained quite high at 2.7%. The ECB's path might get even more difficult if core inflation data for October, which is coming next week, shows an annual increase to 2.8%, as it is predicted, according to market strategist Michael McCarthy. More cautious members of the ECB's Governing Council are particularly concerned that a significant rate decrease could worsen inflationary pressures in the future, according to analysts.

ECB Decision Balances Growth and Inflation Risks

The necessity of an aggressive rate cut is a topic of internal discussion within the ECB. Council members that prioritise economic risks above the inflationary ones, such as François Villeroy de Galhau of France and Mario Centeno of Portugal advocate for a more significant rate drop. On the other hand, members such as the Dutch and the Belgian representatives argue that a drastic decrease of 0.5% may prove to be premature given the lack od more clear signs of economic deterioration. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that any rate fluctuations will be data-driven and decisions will be based on the latest economic statistics.

Investor Confidence Shaken by Global Uncertainties

Financial markets continue to be erratic in the face of economic uncertainty. In anticipation of a possible ECB action in December, European government bond yields have fallen due to expectations of a rate drop. In addition to driving down European and American stock markets, the impending U.S. presidential election is also making investors more risk-averse, which is driving up the price of gold and the US dollar.

The ECB is under increasing pressure to act quickly after the International Monetary Fund recently lowered its 2024 Eurozone GDP growth projections to 0.8%. While a large rate drop could spur economic expansion, a more gradual approach might provide stability without increasing inflation. The future of the Eurozone's economy will probably be significantly influenced by Lagarde's expected rate decision.