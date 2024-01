Statele Unite, mesaj secret pentru Iran. Avertismentul ignorat de Teheran

„Noi furnizăm aceste avertismente pentru că nu vrem să vedem vieţi nevinovate curmate în aceste atacuri teroriste”, a subliniat responsabilul american.

The United States secretly warned Iran about ISIS’ intention to carry out a terrorist attack in Kerman on General Suleimani’s memorial day, the Wall Street Journal quoted U.S. officials as saying

The information relayed, the sources said, was specific and timely, aimed at… pic.twitter.com/8X8vVZ84Lq

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 25, 2024