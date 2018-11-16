The nightmare investment recipe of the future owner of Sidex

In Oltenita a lavender plantation emerged instead of the promised metallurgical plant. What surprises did the Gupta family prepare for Galati?





Olteniţa. Here, before 1989, over 7000 people worked on the two major industrial platforms of the city: the Turol Cast Iron Foundry and the Shipyard. Galati. Until the Revolution, approximately 31,000 people were working in Sidex, being the largest siderugic plant in Central and Eastern Europe. The three industrial platforms have crossed the transition somewhat similarly: a constant downturn. In the middle of 2000, both cities were targeted by two Indian investors, Lakshmi Nivas Mittal and the Gupta family, both of whom declared ambitious metallurgic investments. The Sidex has become Arcellor Mittal and still works with 6,500 employees, but what happens in Oltenita is a comedy of absurd.

We return in 2005. Then came for the first time in Oltenita the representatives of the Gupta family to claim that they want to invest in a metallurgical plant that will create 500 jobs. The amount they promised has left their local authorities with their mouths open. "They said they wanted to invest 150 million euros in that factory. You realize that we were immediately attracted to that, being a city where almost nothing is happening, "recalls Florian Cercel, former vice mayor of the city. At first the Indians seemed determined. In 2007 they bought the CTZ Olteniţa, the former thermal power station in the area, and, from AVAS, the industrial platform TUROL. In 2008 they bought 14 hectares of land from the local town hall, followed in 2011 by another 14 hectares. In 2012, the Gupta family purchased from AVAS also the shipyard in Oltenita, which was no longer operational, through Evergreen. They have thus reached almost 40 hectares of land on the Danube shore with the declared intent of building a metallurgical plant.

Oltenita, nothing to be envied

We are in 2018 and Oltenita at lunchtime seems an aging city. In the center of the city, the retirees sit in groups of 3-4 gossiping and small talking and it seems almost nobody is in a hurry to do something. Statistics show us the impression is correct. "Now there are about 3300 people in the city, most of them in services," explains Petre Tone, mayor of the city. We learn that out of the city's employees nearly 1,000 work at state institutions. Oltenita has a population of almost 24,000 people. What happens to the rest of the people? "Bucharest is just 50 kilometers away and people are commuting there", explains the city's chief. Soon we are touching Transdanube issue, the company under which the Gupta family has promised to build a metallurgical platform. What's going on with the project? "We still hope. They seemed serious and have started working on those lands", the mayor says optimisticly. We are surprised. We would find out if the construction of the plant started. Logically, the question arises: what investments have they made? "For two

years they have planted lavender and goji. They started to build a small factory of lavender oil, too. In the port they also built a grain platform. They have built some very beautiful offices in the port", explains the mayor. We do not know if he's serious or not, so we go to the Oltenita port area. The discrepancy between a metallurgical fabric and a lavender plantation seems very great to us.

From an investment of 200 million euros to goji and lavender

At the exit from Oltenita to the Danube we find the proof. The Indians unequivocally grow lavender and goji. A few locals are in the field and work. In the background, there are remnants of the former CTZ and the TUROL platform. It is a desolate image, detached from an absurd scenery. On the Danube, we also have proof that we are on the property of the Gupta family. On a barracks, at the entrance to the harbor and in the area of the agri- cultural plantations, it is cheaply written: Transdanube Industries. These are those who in 2005 promised to Olteniţa City Hall an investment of 150 million euros, which in the meantime increased to 200 million. For example, in the document entitled "Development Strategy for Calarasi County for 2014-2020", Transdanube Industries is ranked with the largest investment in the area. We also reach the famous offices of the Gupta family. No one is on the ground floor of the building. We walk unhurried through the hallway. After about one quarter of an hour there is a woman who asks us what we want. We find out that the employees are in the first floor offices. After a few minutes a young woman appears, she is a horticultural engineer. She tells us that for two years there is a growing organic farming business, but that nowadays they have not sold anything from lavender produced. We are a little puzzled: it was about building a metallurgical factory. "There are metalworkers in the offices here. So I suppose the idea did not end. More I do not know. I am employed from last year for these lavender and goji plantations, "says Alina Popescu. If we want more details, you must send your questions by mail. What mail? Transdanube does not have a functional site anymore. So the young woman leaves us her job mail, and she will send questions to her bosses. One of the questions is simple: how can you do organic farming on the decommissioned land of a former thermal plant where all kinds of fuel have been stored? We're still waiting for the answers. The situation is absurd: I sent a mail to a horticultural engineer to ask if the metallurgical engineers working in the same building are still planning to build the factory they promised.

Project to destroy Romanian metallurgic industry?

At Oltenita, the atmosphere is gray, but it is not tragic. Why? "Our industry died slowly but surely. We have gone into poverty and we have become accustomed to it. The promises of the Indians seemed incredible to us, and in the situation we were, we said we had nothing to lose. So we tried, "says Florian Cercel, former vice mayor of the city. But the problem arises when it comes to Galati: "I saw in the press that the same Indian wants to buy the former Sidex Galati. And he makes promises just like we received. But what happens if he does there the same as here? There are still thousands of people employed there and it will be a drama if he’s as “serious” as he was here. I find it very strange that no one intervenes. I'm beginning to think that the project is to destroy the Romanian metallurgy. Well, that's what he did to us in the city, nobody knows, neither the prosecutors, nor the SRI, no one. And now the

same man comes to buy in Galati. There is something unclean in the middle", concludes the former local elected, now retired.

How did the deal between ArcelorMittal and the Gupta family came to life?

ArcelorMittal has been forced by the European Commission to sell six factories in Europe to receive approval from the European Union competition authorities to acquire Italy's Ilva factory. Among the six factories is the former Sidex.

In addition to the various authorities subordinated to the European Commission, the transaction must also be approved by the CSAT. Since it is the largest steel plant at the eastern border of NATO, they must convert production to the benefit of army in the event of a military conflict. That is why we need to ensure the buyer's seriousness with regard to the economic health of the plant.

What the European Commissioner for Competition says

In other terms, because it is still a private transaction, the seller chooses the buyer and suggests it to the European and Romanian bodies to validate it according to criteria.

These were clearly stated by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who has recently declared that it will ensure that “the future buyer fulfills a number of predefined criteria designed to ensure they have adequate incentives to continue the operation of the plant. The buyer will have to demonstrate to the Commission that it has the capacity and incentives to exploit the plant on the long- term. In other words, selling the plant to a buyer who would consider closing it would not be an acceptable solution", said Vestager.

We are looking at the transaction with respect to the buyer's seriousness because there are 6,500 jobs at stake as well as the economic well-being of a city for which this plant, that had 31,000 employees in 1999, is vital.

