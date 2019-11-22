Vă prezentăm lista cu filme şi seriale noi, interesante, care vor fi difuzate pe Netflix,  numai bune pentru perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă.

Aşadar, serviciul de streaming debutează The Witcher, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, The Confession Killer. În ceea ce privește filmele, așteptați-vă la Marriage Story, The Two Popes, 6 Underground sau A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.

Filme:

6 Underground (12/13)
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5)
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (12/1)
A Family Man (12/15)
After The Raid (12/19)
Austin Powers in Goldmember (12/1)
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (12/1)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (12/1)
Burlesque (12/16)
Como caído del cielo (12/24)
Cut Bank (12/1)
Dead Kids (12/1)
Die Another Day (12/31)
Dil Dhadakne Do (12/15)
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (12/12)
From Paris with Love (12/8)
GoldenEye (12/31)
Heartbreakers (12/31)
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (12/28)
It Comes at Night (12/9)
Karthik Calling Karthik (12/15)
Lawless (12/29)
Let’s Dance (12/4)
Malcolm X (12/1)
Marriage Story (12/6)
Red Dawn (12/31)
Searching for Sugar Man (12/1)
Sweet Virginia (12/1)
Sweetheart (12/25)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (12/1)
The App (12/26)
The Danish Girl (12/16)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (12/27)
The Sky Is Pink (12/11)
The Tribes of Palos Verdes (12/1)
The Two Popes (12/20)
The World Is Not Enough (12/31)
Tomorrow Never Dies (12/31)
War on Everyone (12/3)

TV

A Family Reunion Christmas (12/9)
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (12/30)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (12/5)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (12/6)
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 (12/24)
Crash Landing on You (12/24)
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (12/18)
Eastsiders: Season 4 (12/1)
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (12/3)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (12/26)
Fuller House: Season 5 (12/6)
Glow Up (12/6)
Greenleaf: Season 4 (12/5)
Home for Christmas (12/5)
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (12/12)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (12/14)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (12/27)
Le Bazar de la Charité (12/26)
Los Briceño (12/4)
Lost in Space: Season 2 (12/24)
Magic for Humans: Season 2 (12/4)
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (12/10)
Nightflyers: Season 1 (12/2)
Outlander: Season 3 (12/10)
Private Practice: Season 1-6 (12/22)
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (12/17)
Soundtrack (12/18)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (12/6)
Team Kaylie: Part 2 (12/2)
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (12/6)
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (12/24)
The Chosen One: Season 2 (12/6)
The Confession Killer (12/6)
The Degenerates: Season 2 (12/31)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (12/30)
The Gift (12/27)
The Last O.G.: Season 2 (12/4)
The Magicians: Season 4 (12/16)
The Neighbor (12/31)
The Witcher (12/20)
Three Days of Christmas (12/6)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (12/3)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1 (12/23)
Triad Princess (12/6)
Twice Upon a Time (12/19)
Ultraviolet: Season 2 (12/19)
V Wars (12/5)
Virgin River (12/6)
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (12/31)
You: Season 2 (12/26)

