Kievul sub asediul dronelor rusești. Cel mai mare atac de la începutul războiului

„Inamicul continuă să semene teroare”, a spus primarul Vitali Kliciko.

Russia attacked Kyiv with 70+ drones this night, damaging buildings and injuring an 11 y.o. child. The toll could have been much worse if not for the work of the 🇺🇦 air defence. Russia attacked on the anniversary of Stalin’s famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1930s pic.twitter.com/JkT8XtDmsE

— Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) November 25, 2023