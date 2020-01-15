În filmul al cărui director de imagine este Mihai Mălaimare Junior îl are ca personaj principal pe un băiețel german, care află că mama sa ascunde o fată evreică în mansarda casei în timpul celui de-Al Doilea Război Mondial.

Până acum, pelicula „Jojo Rabbit” i-a adus românului premiul pentru cel mai bun director de imagine la gala Hollywood Film Awards de la Los Angeles.

Gala Premiilor Oscar va bifa, pe 9 februarie, cea de-a 92-a gală, iar lista completă din acest an a nominalizărilor arată astfel:

Cel mai bun film

1917 (Universal)

Ford v Ferrari (Fox)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Little Women (Sony)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Actor în rol principal

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actriţă în rol principal

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actriţă în rol secundar

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Actor în rol secundar

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Regizor

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Scenariu adaptat

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Scenariu original

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)

Film străin

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Franţa)

Pain and Glory (Spania)

Parasite (Coreea de Sud)

Design de producţie

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Montaj de film

Ford vs. Ferrari (Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker)

The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

Cinematografie (regie de imagine)

1917 (Roger Deakins)

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Efecte vizuale

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Machiaj şi coafură

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Mixaj de sunet

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Montaj de sunet

1917

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Coloană sonoră

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Scurtmetraj de animaţie

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dean DeBlois)

I Lost My Body (Jeremy Clapin)

Klaus (Sergio Pablos)

Missing Link (Chris Butler)

Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley)

Scurtmetraj Live-Action

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentar lungmetraj

American Factory (Netflix)

The Cave (National Geographic)

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

For Sama (PBS)

Honeyland (Neon)

Scurtmetraj documentar

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St.Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Cântec original

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

