Mihai Mitrea și Eric Druțu-Danicu, elevi ai Liceului Internațional de Informatică din București, au primit prestigioasa Medalie de Bronz a Societății Științifice Americane Sigma Xi, pentru studiul bionic asupra picioarelor insectelor ROBO002T.

Studiul, de un deosebit impact asupra aplicației de inginerie robotizată, poate constitui o reală premiză pentru îmbunătățirea mobilității roboților care acționeză în teren accidentat.

Premiul celor doi elevi de liceu din România este cu atât mai prestigios cu cât lucrarea a fost selectată din 166 de alte lucrări. Mai mult, proiectul a reprezentat inițiativa personală a elevilor bucureșteni, care și-au materializat singuri proiectul.

Societatea Științifică Americană Sigma Xi, funcționează de zeci de ani pendinte de agenția spațială americană NASA și de alte prestigioase agenții americane de științe de avangardă.

Prestigiul instituției științifice este de necontestat. În timp, Sigma Xi a girat peste 200 de premii Nobel și aproximativ 200.000 de cariere științifice.

Publicăm scrisoarea oficială trimisă lui Mihai și lui Eric de către managerul programului Sigma Xi prin care erau anunțați că au câștigat Medalia de Bronz.

Deare Friends,

On behalf of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society, congratulations on receiving the Society’s Honorable Mention at the 2020 Virtual Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair! Sigma Xi is the international honor society of research scientists and engineers. At Regeneron ISEF, the Society is pleased to support rising researchers and foster interdisciplinary collaborations by offering awards for the best demonstration of team science.

In recognition of your achievement, it’s our pleasure to nominate you for associate membership in Sigma Xi, with your first year of dues and initiation fees paid by the Society. Since its founding in 1886, Sigma Xi has recognized the best and brightest minds in every field of science and engineering. Your commitment and achievements evidence the highest values of Sigma Xi, whose mission is to enhance the health of the research enterprise and to promote the public’s understanding of science, and the transformational power of science in society.

The honor of membership in Sigma Xi has been an early milestone in more than 200,000 careers, including 200 Nobel Laureates. Today, Sigma Xi members and chapters can be found in academic and research organizations world-wide. Elected members pledge to encourage original investigations in science, to foster companionship and cooperation among scientists, to maintain honor, integrity and honesty in all scientific activities. For further information please visit www.sigmaxi.org.

We will be posting a press release on our website, and would love a photo of the team (either together or individually). I will be sending additional details regarding how to receive payment and additional opportunities to present your research with Sigma Xi.

Again congratulations; do not hesitate to contact me with questions.

Regards,

Janelle G. Simmons, Ed.D.-Manager of Programs Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society