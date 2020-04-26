View this post on Instagram

Most of you don’ know this but this man always puts up with my shit ! When I have mood swings cuz it’s that time of the month , instead of getting mad at me he asks me if I’m in pain and if he can do anything to help make it go away, not to mention that if I ever get hurt it’s like we’re siamese twins and he feels my pain and says that he wishes that he could have the power to take it away and make him put up with it so that I don’t suffer! The amount of patience he has with me is outta this world, he is definitely an example to me when it comes down to the word PATIENCE! When I’m lazy and the remote control is right behind me on the table next to the couch he still gets up and grabs it… He asks me if I’m hungry and what would I like to eat and I say fried chicken and he responds , “ok but grilled because you want to look good this summer :)” I tell him, let’s drop off the kids at your parent’s house for a couple of days and he agrees and 1 hour after leaving them he tells me he misses them already and wants to take them back. He always teaches me to be kinder, if he sees me maybe being tempted or provoked to be mean about something he stops me and says, don’t be like that, kindness looks better on you, that’s the true beauty in you! He always asks me if I talked to my parents and called them….and the list goes on of the very many beautiful traits that this man carries and has to offer that’s why we have functioned for so long up to now, he completes me and I actually love his soul to death, I have never ever felt this chemistry and pure love with anyone else, which goes to say that I am so happy that I have a family with you, the way you look at our children melts my heart, you are truly made to be a father, and a damn good one. I love you! @iamvelea