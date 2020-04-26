Totul a pornit de la o postare a vedetei pe pagina de instagram, o fotografie în care apărea alături de Alex Velea, însoțită de un mesaj misterios.
„Once upon a time, i love you, the end. My story”, a scris Antonia, făcându-i pe admiratori să creadă că relația ei cu Alex Velea este la final. De altfel, aceasta a fost întrebarea care a circulat pe buzele multora dintre cei care au văzut postarea.
Doar că vedeta a clarificat lucrurile într-o lungă postare, în limba engleză, făcându-i lui Alex Velea o declarație care a tăiat răsuflarea tuturor celor care au citit-o. Cei doi își continuă povestea de dragoste și nu iau în serios bârfele despre așa zisa ruptură sentimentală.
„Cei mai mulți dintre voi nu știți, dar omul acesta întotdeauna mi-a suportat toanele. Când sunt în perioada sensibilă a lunii și am schimbări de dispoziție, în loc să se enerveze, el mă întreabă dacă am dureri și dacă poate să mă ajute cu ceva. Nu mai spun că, dacă mă accidentez, e ca și cum am fi siamezi, îmi simte durerea și îmi spune că ar vrea să o ia pe toată asupra lui. Are o răbdare infinită cu mine, este un exemplu când vine vorba de răbdare”, a arătat Antonia, conform cancan.ro.
„Mă completează și îi iubesc sufletul până la moarte”
Ea a povestit fanilor despre atitudinea tandră a lui Alex Velea și a oferit o motivele care o determină să-i fie alături și să-l iubească:
„Când sunt moleșită, leneșă, iar telecomanda este chiar alături, pe măsuța de lângă canapea, el tot se ridică și o ia pentru mine. Mă întreabă ce mi-ar plăcea să mănânc și, dacă îi răspund pui prăjit, zice «ok, dar îl facem la grătar, pentru că vrei să arăți bine la vară». Îi propun să lăsăm copiii la părinții lui pentru câteva zile, e de acord, dar la nici o oră de când i-am lăsat îmi spune că-i e dor de ei și îi vrea înapoi. Mă învață mereu să fiu mai bună. Dacă mă vede că am tendința să mă enervez, să fiu rea, mă oprește și-mi spune că mi se potrivește mai bine bunătatea, că asta e adevărata mea frumusețe. Mereu mă întreabă dacă mi-am sunat părinții… Și lista continuă”, a arătat cântăreața.
De aceea, a precizat vedeta, relația dintre cei doi rezistă foarte bine și sunt slabe șanse să se rupă în viitorul apropiat.
„De-asta am rezistat atât de mult timp împreună. El mă completează și îi iubesc sufletul până la moarte. Niciodată în viața mea nu am simțit o asemenea chimie cu cineva. Sunt fericită să am o familie cu tine! Felul în care te uiți la copiii noștri îmi topește inima. Ești cu adevărat făcut să fii tată și încă unul al naibi de bun. Te iubesc”, a scris Antonia, răspunând întrebărilro puse de admiratori.
View this post on Instagram
Most of you don’ know this but this man always puts up with my shit ! When I have mood swings cuz it’s that time of the month , instead of getting mad at me he asks me if I’m in pain and if he can do anything to help make it go away, not to mention that if I ever get hurt it’s like we’re siamese twins and he feels my pain and says that he wishes that he could have the power to take it away and make him put up with it so that I don’t suffer! The amount of patience he has with me is outta this world, he is definitely an example to me when it comes down to the word PATIENCE! When I’m lazy and the remote control is right behind me on the table next to the couch he still gets up and grabs it… He asks me if I’m hungry and what would I like to eat and I say fried chicken and he responds , “ok but grilled because you want to look good this summer :)” I tell him, let’s drop off the kids at your parent’s house for a couple of days and he agrees and 1 hour after leaving them he tells me he misses them already and wants to take them back. He always teaches me to be kinder, if he sees me maybe being tempted or provoked to be mean about something he stops me and says, don’t be like that, kindness looks better on you, that’s the true beauty in you! He always asks me if I talked to my parents and called them….and the list goes on of the very many beautiful traits that this man carries and has to offer that’s why we have functioned for so long up to now, he completes me and I actually love his soul to death, I have never ever felt this chemistry and pure love with anyone else, which goes to say that I am so happy that I have a family with you, the way you look at our children melts my heart, you are truly made to be a father, and a damn good one. I love you! @iamvelea
Te-ar putea interesa și: