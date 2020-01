Child climbs out of apartment balcony window 4 floors up and runs along dangerous ledge in Tenerife!

OMG! This toddler managed to climb out of this building window whilst the parents were taking a shower.The incident took place on Saturday at a building in Playa Paraiso, Tenerife. The video was taken by the daughter of a tourist staying at an apartment close to this one. His Daughter took the video whilst he was running over to the building to try and do something and notify security He doesnt want any publicity so we won´t share his name. Report and update provided by journalist Pia Guevara Manosalva

