Tot printre favorite se numără şi producţiile „The Irishman”, „1917” şi „Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” care au primit câte 10 nominalizări fiecare.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor Oscar 2020:

OSCAR 2020 Cel mai bun film:

„Ford v Ferrari”

„The Irishman”

„Jojo Rabbit”

„Joker”

„Little Women”

„Marriage Story”

„1917”

„Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

„Parasite”

OSCAR 2020 Actor în rol principal:

Antonio Banderas („Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio („Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver („Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix („Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce („The Two Popes”)

OSCAR 2020 Actriţă în rol principal:

Cynthia Erivo („Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson („Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan („Little Women”)

Charlize Theron („Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger („Judy”)

OSCAR 2020 Actor în rol secundar:

Tom Hanks („A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins („The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino („The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci („The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt („Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

OSCAR 2020 Actriţă în rol secundar:

Kathy Bates („Richard Jewell”)

Laura Dern („Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johannson („Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh („Little Women”)

Margot Robbie („Bombshell”)

OSCAR 2020 Regie:

Martin Scorsese („The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips („Joker”)

Sam Mendes („1917”)

Quentin Tarantino („Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho („Parasite”)

OSCAR 2020 Lungmetraj animaţie:

„How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (Dean DeBlois)

„I Lost My Body” (Jeremy Clapin)

„Klaus” (Sergio Pablos)

„Missing Link” (Chris Butler)

„Toy Story 4” (Josh Cooley)

OSCAR 2020 Scurtmetraj animaţie:

„Dcera” (Daria Kashcheeva)

„Hair Love” (Matthew A. Cherry)

„Kitbull” (Rosana Sullivan)

„Memorable” (Bruno Collet)

„Sister” (Siqi Song)

OSCAR 2020 Scenariu adaptare:

„The Irishman” (Steven Zaillian)

„Jojo Rabbit” (Taika Waititi)

„Joker” (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

„Just Mercy” (Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham)

„Little Women” (Greta Gerwig)

„The Two Popes” (Anthony McCarten)

OSCAR 2020 Scenariu original:

„Knives Out” (Rian Johnson)

„Marriage Story” (Noah Baumbach)

„1917” (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

„Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino)

„Parasite” (Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han)

OSCAR 2020 Imagine:

„The Irishman” (Rodrigo Prieto)

„Joker” (Lawrence Sher)

„The Lighthouse” (Jarin Blaschke)

„1917” (Roger Deakins)

„Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Robert Richardson)

OSCAR 2020 Documentar lungmetraj:

„American Factory” (Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar)

„The Cave” (Feras Fayyad)

„The Edge of Democracy” (Petra Costa)

„For Sama” (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)

„Honeyland” (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov)

OSCAR 2020 Documentar scurtmetraj:

„In the Absence” (Seung-jun Yi)

„Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone” (Carol Dysinger)

„Life Overtakes Me” (Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas)

„St. Louis Superman” (Sami Khan, Smriti Mundhra)

„Walk Run Cha-Cha” (Laura Nix)

OSCAR 2020 Scurtmetraj:

„Brotherhood” (Meryam Joobeur)

„Nefta Football Club” (Yves Piat)

„The Neighbors’ Window” (Marshall Curry)

„Saria” (Bryan Buckley)

„A Sister” (Delphine Girard)

OSCAR 2020 Film străin:

„Corpus Christi” (Jan Komasa)

„Honeyland” (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov)

„Les Miserables” (Ladj Ly)

„Pain and Glory” (Pedro Almodovar)

„Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho)

OSCAR 2020 Montaj:

„Ford v Ferrari” (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)

„The Irishman” (Thelma Schoonmaker)

„Jojo Rabbit” (Tom Eagles)

„Joker” (Jeff Groth)

„Parasite” (Jinmo Yang)

OSCAR 2020 Montaj sunet:

„Ford v Ferrari” (Don Sylvester)

„Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)

„1917” (Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate)

„Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)

„Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker” (Matthew Wood, David Acord)

OSCAR 2020 Mixaj sunet:

„Ad Astra”

„Ford v Ferrari”

„Joker”

„1917”

„Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

OSCAR 2020 Scenografie:

„The Irishman” (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)

„Jojo Rabbit” (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova)

„1917” (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)

„Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)

„Parasite” (Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, Cho Hee)

OSCAR 2020 Coloană sonoră:

„Joker” (Hildur Guonadóttir)

„Little Women” (Alexandre Desplat)

„Marriage Story” (Randy Newman)

„1917” (Thomas Newman)

„Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (John Williams*”The King,” Nicholas Britell)

OSCAR 2020 Melodie originală:

„I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” („Toy Story 4”)

„I’m Gonna Love Me Again” („Rocketman”)

„I’m Standing With You” („Breakthrough”)

„Into the Unknown” („Frozen 2”)

„Stand Up” („Harriet”)

OSCAR 2020 Machiaj şi coafuri:

„Bombshell”

„Joker”

„Judy”

„Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

„1917”

OSCAR 2020 Costume:

„The Irishman” (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)

„Jojo Rabbit” (Mayes C. Rubeo)

„Joker” (Mark Bridges)

„Little Women” (Jacqueline Durran)

„Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Arianne Phillips)

OSCAR 2020 Efecte speciale:

„Avengers Endgame”

„The Irishman”

„1917”

„The Lion King”

„Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

