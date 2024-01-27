Topul celor mai bune 100 de hoteluri din Bulgaria. Recenziile au fost făcute de turiști

Hoteluri din Bulgaria. Clasamentul celor mai bune hoteluri din Bulgaria în 2023 a fost stabilit pe baza recenziilor oaspeţilor. În acest top sunt incluse hotelurile care au cel puţin 20 de camere şi trei, patru sau cinci stele.
În 2023, cu sprijinul Ministerului Turismului, au fost colectate şi analizate peste 500.000 de evaluări ale consumatorilor, iar peste 1.200 de hoteluri şi-au obţinut punctajul pentru hotel (HotScore).
Pentru al doilea an consecutiv, cel mai bun hotel este Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, urmat de Voya Beach Resort din St Vlas. Celelalte hoteluri din top zece sunt ESTE PARK şi Jagerhof din Plovdiv, Casa di Fiore SPA & Medical din satul Kranevo, Wave Resort lângă Pomorie, Kashmir Wellness & SPA Hotel din Velingrad, Aqua Spa Hotel Zlatograd, Secrets Sunny Beach Resort and Spa în staţiunea Sunny Beach şi Hot Springs Medical & Spa Hotel în satul Banya, lângă Razlog.
Cele mai bune hoteluri din Bulgaria de cinci stele
Hotelurile participante au fost clasate şi în funcţie de tipul şi categoria lor. La categoria cinci stele, cel mai bun hotel de oraş este Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, cel mai bun hotel SPA este Casa di Fiore SPA & Medical, cel mai bun hotel la mare este Voya Beach Resort, iar cel mai bun hotel de munte este Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko.
Cele mai bune hoteluri din Bulgaria de patru stele
La categoria patru stele, cel mai bun hotel de oraş este ESTE PARK, cel mai bun hotel SPA este Aqua Spa Hotel Zlatograd, cel mai bun hotel la mare este Continental în staţiunea Nisipurile de Aur, cel mai bun hotel de munte este Rila Hotel Borovets, iar cel mai bun hotel de agrement este Wine & SPA Hotel Chukara din Tryavna.
Hotelurile de trei stele care sunt în top
La categoria trei stele, cel mai bun hotel de oraş este Plovdiv City Centre, cel mai bun hotel SPA este SPA Complex Saint George din satul Baldevo, cel mai bun hotel la mare este Boutique Apart Hotel Versis din Sunny Beach, cel mai bun hotel de munte este Dafovska Hotel în Pamporovo, iar cel mai bun hotel de agrement este 103 Alpine în Panichishte, potrivit Agerpress.