A 62-a ediție a galei Grammy s-a desfășurat, în noaptea de duminică spre luni, la Staples Centre din Los Angeles. Cele mai cunoscute staruri ale lumii au plecat acasă cu premii neașteptate, după ce au defilat în țiunte deosebite!
În primul rând, aceștia sunt câștigătorii:
Albumul anului
- Bon Iver, „i,i”
- Lana Del Rey, „Norman F–king Rockwell!”
- Câștigător: Billie Eilish, „When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go”
- H.E.R., „I Used to Know Her”
- Lil Nas X, „7”
- Lizzo, „Cuz I Love You”
- Vampire Weekend, „Father of the Bride”
- Ariana Grande, „thank u, next.”
Melodia anului:
- Lady Gaga, „Always Remember Us This Way”
- Câștigător: Billie Eilish, „Bad Guy”
- Brandi Carlile, „Bring My Flowers Now”
- H.E.R., „Hard Place”
- Taylor Swift, „Lover”
- Lana Del Rey, „Norman F–king Rockwell”
- Lewis Capaldi, „Someone You Love”
- Lizzo, „Truth Hurts”
Cel mai bun artist nou:
- Black Pumas
- Câștigător: Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Cel mai bun album rap:
- Dreamville, „Revenge of the Dreamers III”
- Meek Mill, „Championships”
- 21 Savage, „i am > i was”
- Câștigător: Tyler, The Creator, „IGOR”
- YBN Cordae, „The Lost Boy”
Cea mai bună reprezentație rap:
- J. Cole, „Middle Child „
- DaBaby, „Suge”
- Dreamville, „Down Bad” [ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy]
- Câștigător: Nipsey Hussle, „Racks in the Middle” [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]
- Offset, „Clout” [ft. Cardi B]
Cea mai bună melodie rap:
- Câștigător: 21 Savage ft. J.Cole, „A Lot”
- YBN Cordae, ft. Chance The Rapper, „Bad Idea”
- Rick Ross ft. Drake, „Gold Roses”
- Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy, „Racks In The Middle”
- DaBaby, „Suge”
Cea mai bună colaborare rap:
- Câștigător: DJ Khaled, „Higher” [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]
- Lil Baby and Gunna, „Drip Too Hard”
- Lil Nas X, „Panini”
- Mustard, „Ballin” [ft. Roddy Ricch]
- Young Thug, „The London” [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]
Cea mai bună prestație solo:
- Beyoncé, „Spirit”
- Billie Eilish, „Bad Guy”
- Ariana Grande, „7 rings”
- Câștigător: Lizzo, „Truth Hurts”
- Taylor Swift, „You Need to Calm Down”
Cea mai bună prestație grup:
- Ariana Grande & the Social House, „Boyfriend”
- Jonas Brothers, „Sucker”
- Câștigător: Lil Nas X. „Old Town Road” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]
- Post Malone, „Sunflower” [ft. Swae Lee]
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, „Señorita”
Cel mai bun album pop:
- Beyoncé, „The Lion King: The Gift”
- Câștigător: Billie Eilish, „When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
- Ariana Grande, „thank u, next”
- Ed Sheeran, „No.6 Collaborations Project”
- Taylor Swift, „Lover”
Cel mai bun album pop tradițional:
- Andrea Bocelli, „Sì”
- Michael Bublé, „Love” (Deluxe Edition)
- Câștigător: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, „Look Now”
- John Legend, „A Legendary Christmas”
- Barbra Streisand, „Walls”
Cel mai bun R&B:
- Daniel Caesar, „Love Again” [ft. Brandy]
- H.E.R., „Couldn’t Been Her” [ft. Bryson Tiller]
- Lizzo, „Exactly How I Feel” [ft. Gucci Mane]
- Lucky Daye, „Roll Some Mo”
- Câștigător: Anderson .Paak, „Come Home” [ft. Andre 3000]
Cea mai bună piesă Dance:
- Bonobo, „Linked”
- Câștigător: The Chemical Brothers, „Got to Keep On”
- Medusa, „Piece of Your Heart” [ft. Goodboys]
- RÜFÜS DU SOL, „Underwater”
- Skrillex and Boys Noize, „Midnight Hour” [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]
Cel mai bun albun dance/electronic:
- Apparat, „LP5”
- Câștigător: The Chemical Brothers, „No Geography”
- Flume, „Hi This Is Flume” (Mixtape)
- RÜFÜS DU SOL, „Solace”
- Tyco, „Weather”
Cel mai bun remix:
- Câștigător: Madonna, „I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
- Miley Cyrus, „Mother’s Daughter” (Wuki Remix)
- Jorja Smith, „The One” (High Contrast Remix)
- Mild Minds, „Swim” (Ford. Remix)
- Maria Davidson, „Work It” (Soulwax Remix)
Cea mai bună prestație Metal:
- Candlemass, „Astorolus: The Great Octopus” [ft. Tony Iommi]
- Death Angel, „Humanicide”
- I Prevail, „Bow Down”
- Killswitch Engage, „Unleashed”
- Câștigător: Tool, „7empest”
Cea mai bună piesă Rock:
- Tool, „Fear Inoculum”
- The 1975, „Give Yourself a Try”
- Vampire Weekend, „Harmony Hall”
- Brittany Howard, „History Repeats”
- Câștigător: Gary Clark Jr., „This Land”
Cel mai bun album Rock:
- Bring Me the Horizon, „amo”
- Câștigător: Cage the Elephant, „Social Cues”
- The Cranberries, „In the End”
- I Prevail, „Trauma”
- Rival Sons, „Feral Roots”
Cel mai bun album Latino:
- Maluma, „11:11”
- Ricardo Montaner, „Montaner”
- Sebastian Yatra, „Fantasia”
- Luis Fonsi, „Vida”
- Câștigător: Alejandro Sanz, „#Eeldisco”
Cel mai bun Soundtrak:
- Alan Silvestri, „Avengers: Endgame”
- Câștigător: Hildur Guðnadóttir, „Chernobyl”
- Ramin Djawadi, „Game of Thrones: Season 8”
- Hans Zimmer, „The Lion King”
- Marc Shaiman, „Mary Poppins Returns”
Cel mai bine scris cântec-soundtrack
- Chris Stapleton, „The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy”
- Dolly Parton and Linda Perry, „Girl in the Movies”
- Câștigător: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, „I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version)
- Beyoncé, „Spirit”
- Thom Yorke, „Suspirium”
Cel mai bun videoclip:
- The Chemical Brothers, „We’ve Got to Try”
- Gary Clark Jr., „This Land”
- FKA Twigs, „Cellophane”
- Câștigător: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, „Old Town Road” (Official Movie)
- Tove Lo, „Glad He’s Gone”
Cel mai bun album de stand-up comedy:
- Jim Gaffigan, „Quality Time”
- Ellen DeGeneres, „Relatable”
- Aziz Ansari, „Right Now”
- Trevor Noah, „Son of Patricia”
- Câștigător: Dave Chapelle, „Sticks and Stones”
Iar acestea au fost cele mai spectaculoase apariții:
Usher a adus un tribut lui Prince pe scena Grammy în acest an.
Alice Cooper, alaturi de Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) se ține bine, la cei 71 de ani ai săi:
Naomi Campbell a fost „mireasa” petrecerii:
Avrile Lavigne s-a îngrășat puțin:
Legendara Cyndi Lauper:
Jannet Jackson s-a îmbrăcat în piele din cap până în picioare:
Celebra rapperiță Lil Kim este de nerecunoscut în urma operațiilor estetice:
Cea care a plecat acasă cu cele mai multe premii, Billie Eilsh:
