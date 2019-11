An infrared camera captured the rare scene of snow leopards on the Siguniang Mountain in Xiaojin County, SW China's Sichuan province

An infrared camera captured the rare scene of snow leopards on the Siguniang Mountain in Xiaojin County, SW China's #Sichuan province, marking the first clear images of snow leopards in this area.

Publicată de People's Daily, China pe Duminică, 17 noiembrie 2019