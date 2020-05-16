View this post on Instagram

So I’m Re-sharing this post of Michael, who struggling with addiction Sorry if you’ve already seen this but I want this message to get out! This is what THEMENSGROOMER foundation is all about! Being out on the street doing haircuts for people and maybe being in the right place at the right time w/ the message of recovery in order to change somebody’s life. Ready and willing to get back at it when it’s safe! #hairstyles #sobriety #sober #soberlife #barbers #hairstylists #love #helpingthehomeless