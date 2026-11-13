A delegation from Invest Qatar, Qatar’s investment promotion agency, paid an official visit to Bucharest at the initiative of Romanian businessman Dragoș Dobrescu, President of the Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce of Romania in the State of Qatar. The discussions focused on strengthening economic relations between the two countries and identifying new investment opportunities for Romanian companies.

The visit was organized by the Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce of Romania in the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Invest Qatar and Inception Elite LLC, bringing together representatives of public institutions and Romanian companies operating in strategic economic sectors.

The main objective of the meetings was to identify Romanian companies interested in expanding their operations into the Qatari market and to facilitate their access to business and investment opportunities offered by the Gulf state.

The agenda covered a broad range of sectors in which Romania and Qatar could develop new trade and investment partnerships.Among the areas discussed were technology and cybersecurity, the chemical industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food production, research and education, the automotive industry, tourism, energy, and sustainability. Invest Qatar is the government agency responsible for promoting foreign direct investment in Qatar and supporting international companies seeking to establish or expand their operations in the country.

According to the organizers, the Bucharest visit aimed to translate institutional dialogue into tangible business opportunities and foster long-term cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

One of the highlights of the visit was an official dinner held in honor of the Invest Qatar delegation at the Diplomat Restaurant, located within the Diplomatic Club in Bucharest.

The event was attended by Romania’s Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Daniel-Cătălin Zamfir, and the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania, Rashid bin Abdullah Al Kuwari.

The gathering brought together government officials and business leaders, providing an opportunity for direct dialogue on investment prospects and bilateral economic cooperation.

The discussions also highlighted the potential for stronger institutional and private-sector partnerships, with an emphasis on facilitating business connections and encouraging Romanian companies to explore opportunities in Qatar.

Dragoș Dobrescu, who initiated the visit, emphasized the potential for Romania and Qatar to establish a long-term economic partnership by leveraging investment opportunities and the strengths of both economies.

„We would like to thank our partners in Doha for their openness and for the confidence they place in Romania as a strategic partner. In a world where trust is becoming a strategic resource, lasting economic relationships are built through vision, consistency, and the ability to turn opportunities into results,” Dragoș Dobrescu said.

The visit represents another step in efforts to deepen economic engagement between Romania and Qatar, strengthen business-to-business connections, and create new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.