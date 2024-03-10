Monden

Premiile Oscar 2024. Cine sunt favoriții celei de-a 96-a ediţii. Lista nominalizărilor

Premiile Oscar 2024.

Premiile Oscar 2024 vor avea loc duminică, 10 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles. Ceremonia este programată să înceapă la 19:00 EST/16:00 PT. Cea de-a 96-a ediție a Premiilor Academiei va fi televizată în SUA de ABC.

Premiile Oscar 2024. Ca în fiecare an, pe scenă vor cânta nominalizații pentru „Cel mai bun cântec”. Billie Eilish și fratele ei Finneas O'Connel vor interpreta apreciata lor melodie What Was I Made For , scrisă pentru Barbie.

Becky G va interpreta The Fire Inside din Flamin' Hot (scris de Diane Warren). Jon Batiste va interpreta It Never Went Away de la American Symphony. Iar Scott George și The Osage Singers vor interpreta piesa din Killers of the Flower Moon, Wahzhazhe.

Premiile Oscar 2024. Care sunt favoriții celei de-a 96-a ediţie

Lungmetrajul „Oppenheimer” conduce topul nominalizărilor la cea de-a 96-a ediţie premiile Oscar cu un total de 13. Apoi „Poor Things” cu 11. „Killers of the Flower Moon” cu 10. „Barbie” cu opt. Filmul „20 de zile la Mariupol” a fost nominalizat la categoria „cel mai bun documentar”.

Actorii Zazie Beetz  şi Jack Quaid au anunţat, marţi, nominalizaţii, în direct de la Teatrul Samuel Goldwyn al Academiei. Jimmy Kimmel revine pentru a prezenta gala premiilor Oscar 2024, fiind pentru a patra oară gazda ceremoniei.

Filmul Barbie, de Greta Gerwig, a primit opt nominalizări

Filmul Barbie, de Greta Gerwig, a primit opt nominalizări, dar ratează nominalizarea la categoria „cel mai bun regizor”. Margot Robbie a ratat competiţia pentru „cea mai bună actriţă”.

Leonardo DiCaprio nu a fost nominalizat la categoria „cel mai bun actor” pentru rolul său din „Killers of the Flower Moon”. Filmul a obţinut o nominalizare pentru „cel mai bun regizor”. Lily Gladsone a devenit prima americancă nativă nominalizată pentru „cea mai bună actriţă”.

Premiile Oscar 2024. Martin Scorsese, nominalizat la categoria „cel mai bun regizor”

La 81 de ani, Martin Scorsese a intrat în istorie, devenind cel mai în vârstă nominalizat la categoria „cel mai bun regizor”. Triet şi Scorsese se vor confrunta cu Jonathan Glazer („The Zone of Interest”), Yorgos Lanthimos („Poor Things”) şi Christopher Nolan („Oppenheimer”). Lista completă a nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film: „American Fiction”, „Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, „Past Lives”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun regizor: Justine Triet - „Anatomy of a Fall”, Martin Scorsese - „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Christopher Nolan - „Oppenheimer”, Yorgos Lanthimos - „Poor Things”, Jonathan Glazer - „The Zone of Interest”

Categoria „Cea mai bună actriță”

Cea mai bună actriţă: Annette Bening - „Nyad”, Lily Gladstone - „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Sandra Hüller - „Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan - „Maestro”, Emma Stone - „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun actor: Bradley Cooper - „Maestro”, Colman Domingo - „Rustin”, Paul Giamatti - „The Holdovers”, Cillian Murphy - „Oppenheimer”, Jeffrey Wright - „American Fiction”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”, America Ferrera - “Barbie”, Jodie Foster - “Nyad”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:  Sterling K. Brown - “American Fiction” , Robert DeNiro - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer”, Ryan Gosling - “Barbie”, Mark Ruffalo - “Poor Things”

Bătălia la premiile Oscar se dă între „Barbie”, „Oppenheimer”

Cel mai bun scenariu original: „Anatomy of a Fall”, „The Holdovers”, „Maestro”, „May December”, „Past Lives”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „American Fiction”, „Barbie”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Io Capitano” (Italia), „Perfect Days” (Japonia), „Society of the Snow” (Spania), „The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germania), „The Zone of Interest” (Marea Britanie)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „The Boy and the Heron”, „Elemental”, „Nimona”, „Robot Dreams”, „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: „Bobi Wine: The People’s President”, „The Eternal Memory”, „Four Daughters”, „To Kill a Tiger”, „20 Days in Mariupol”

Alte nominalizări la ediția din acest an

Cea mai bună imagine: „El Conde”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun montaj: „Anatomy of a Fall” , „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun sunet: „The Creator”, „Maestro”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Oppenheimer”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „The Creator”, „Godzilla Minus One”, „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Napoleon”

Machiaj şi coafură: „Golda”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „Society of the Snow”

Cele mai bune costume: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Golda”, „Poor Things”

Coloană sonoră: Laura Karpman - „American Fiction”, John Williams - „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Robbie Robertson - „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Ludwig Göransson - „Oppenheimer”, Jerskin Fendrix - „Poor Things”

Cântec original: „The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot), „I’m Just Ken” (Barbie), „It Never Went Away” (American Symphony), „Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon), „What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Design de producţie: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: „The After”, „Invincible”, „Night of Fortune”, „Red, White and Blue”, „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: „Letter to a Pig” , „Ninety-Five Senses”, „Our Uniform”, „Pachyderme”, „War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: „The ABCs of Book Banning”, „The Barber of Little Rock”, „Island in Between”, „The Last Repair Shop”, „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”.

