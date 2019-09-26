So, its sustainable work is of particular strategic importance for the country’s economy and military strength, ensuring the stability of industrial enterprises, the timely delivery of vital goods, and serving as an affordable passenger transport mode.

The high competitiveness of Russian Railways can only be based on a solid scientific and technological foundation – modern technological solutions and an effectively developing manufacturing base. At the same time, it is extremely important to ensure short and long term sustainable technological development of the industry, together with an adequate training level of personnel responsible for the key rail transport management processes. This will enable company not only to consistently reduce costs and improve the quality of services, but also to compete globally in strategically significant markets.

To improve the quality of the transportation process management, Russian Railways company is currently actively implementing automated systems based on the use of modern information technologies, including the use of intelligent systems that potentially could serve as a foundation for creating a digital railway system, namely [1]:

– hardware-software system of the transportation process management on large rail network’s service territory based on intelligent systems that conduct the medium-term and operational calculations of energy-saving schedules for passenger and freight trains as well as operationally linked technological processes to follow the schedule accordingly;

– hardware-software system for organizing, monitoring and analyzing the implementation of technological processes and ensuring the safety of work at stations based on digital models of the track and satellite navigation (MALS);

– hardware-software system of automated train traffic control in conditions of high traffic intensity in the „AUTODISPATCHER” mode – „AUTOENGINEDRIVER”;

– digital radio communication system of the DMR standard;

– automated railway system of train haul interval control based on the integrated application of track circuits, satellite navigation, and data transmission radio channel;

– development and implementation of a methodology that ensures the comprehensive management of resources, risks and reliability at the stages of the railway transport facilities life cycle (URRAN). Decision support system;

– autonomous high-speed diagnostic train system (with a speed of over 200 km/h) to examine infrastructure components at the rail network’s service territory Moscow – St. Petersburg – Buslovskaya;

– new highly effective fault detection systems to predict the state of the railway infrastructure;

– traction rolling stock using liquefied natural gas as a fuel;

– energy management system of the production activity at “Russian Railways” OAO based on the automated information system “Energy Efficiency” using the database of energy inspections and monitoring the effectiveness of the measures implementation.

It should be noted that the automated traffic control systems being implemented by the Russian Railways, despite their compliance with approved systems operating in Europe, the USA, Japan and Canada, are for the most part informational, do not contain intelligent algorithms for solving emerging problems, thus leaving the decision making process and execution of control actions to the person.

Such an approach requires the complex operation procedures of all elements of the transportation management systems, uninterrupted maintaining of its effectiveness based on the identification and prevention of security risks and the combined use of logistic and economic management principles. As a result, it implies a high level of responsibility and special requirements for the training of relevant personnel.

The most optimal solution, both from practical and theoretical point of view, is to train and develop the personnel, that will ensure the operation of automated traffic management systems for freight and passenger rail transport, based on the international standards ISO 9001, ISO 14000, OHSAS 18000 and EN 13 816 in order to implement and keep up to date the integrated quality management system.

This series of international standards contains the basic principles of quality management, environmental and social control, requirements for the key organizational processes and involved personnel, guidelines for achieving sustainable results in the company structure, depending on the tasks to be performed.

The application of the process approach is one of the most important success factors in world management nowadays. In accordance with the standard “ISO 9001:2000 Quality Management System – Requirements” “… systematic identification and management of processes employed within the organization, and particularly the interactions between such processes is referred to as the process-based approach or a “process approach”. … The standard regards the process approach in management as a way to identify and implement opportunities for improvement.

Such issues as which processes to identify, how to manage them, how and what interactions to establish are regulated by the company independently. This flexibility of the standard ensures its versatility and at the same time the uniqueness of the process solution for each company.

The introduction of the international standard ISO 14000 puts demanding requirements on the environmental management system, used in the certification process of the transport organization. The requirements of ISO 14000 are aimed at enhancing the environmental performance of the railway company, its compliance with environmental legislation, as well as its reporting documents and employee involvement.

OHSAS 18000 is a series of standards containing requirements and guidelines for the development and implementation of occupational health and safety management systems, which enables the organization to control risks in the management system and increase its efficiency.

Finally, the international standard EN 13 816 is the only standard specifying the quality of passenger transport and used for the European transport services.

When these standards are introduced, a well-designed and streamlined process of automated management of freight and passenger rail traffic has to follow a specified algorithm, does not need to be managed by the process owner or top management, and its parameters should not exceed the limits. If the process is poorly designed or there is a conflict for resources, the coordination is to be carried out by a line manager or the head of an operational division.

Such a process approach is implemented through the so-called situation room. The main functions of the situation room are the following:

– continuous monitoring of the technical equipment, the quality of technological processes and the actions of personnel ensuring the safety of transportation;

– comprehensive analysis of monitoring data, identification and prediction of security risks;

– forecasting the development of situations related to the likelihood of security risks;

– development of management solutions to prevent the risks of security breaches and emergency and crisis situations;

– management of the work organization and coordination during the damage control and recovery activities in the aftermath of crisis and emergency situations on railway transportation.

A situation room requires a common database of specifications and certificates of technical safety systems and has to automatically accumulate all information on the status and failures of technical equipment on the railway network, traffic safety violations and the results of infrastructure facilities and rolling stock inspections. At the same time, in order to select and synthesize methods and algorithms for managerial decisions, the company should develop unified classifiers of failures, defects, accidents, crashes, as well as assessment procedures of technological processes, quality, reliability and safety of technical equipment, level of training and technical discipline of personnel.

An integral part of the situation room is the subsystem of control and accounting of failures of infrastructure facilities and rolling stock, which serves to control the dynamics of the situation, and not only the detected violations and malfunctions of all types, but also their elimination. Information on equipment failures should be automatically transmitted from objective sources of information – monitoring systems, automatic decryption of speed measuring tapes and other information equipment on registered parameters, microprocessor control and traffic safety systems, measuring cars and other sources. This technology should replace the paper-based data collection technology that was prevailing until recently in railway transport.

The automating rail transport management and integrated quality management systems that are being implemented on Russian railways have been developed and are widely used abroad – in the USA, Japan, Europe, etc. [2,3]

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) is responsible for the implementation and improvement of the automated train control systems in the USA. The system is based on the use of software and hardware complexes, data transmission means, a high-precision radio engineering system for automatic reading of information from rolling stock, developed by Amtech Corporation. To manage the freight traffic, US railways are equipped with customer interaction centers, which promptly provide information on the shipment and delivery of goods, their location, and forwarding.

Until 1995, Japan had an automated traffic control system consisting of two subsystems: COMTRAC (route control) and SMIS (information management system), but this system did not always meet the requirements set for it, especially in the event of emergency situations. Therefore, in 1995, Japan commissioned the COSMOS system which includes seven subsystems. The main functions of the new information management system are traffic management, maintenance, power system control. The traffic management subsystem included in COSMOS allows you to receive information about the location, train delays, and forecast traffic schedules.

In Canada, the automated control systems TOPC (train operation planning and control) and MPS (scheduling the turnover of locomotives and assigning them to trains) are used for traffic control – to determine the current and forecast location of trains.

The countries of the European Union are developing and implementing a unified rail transport management standard (ERTMS). In 1996, ERTMS Management System was approved as a common standard for all high-speed rail lines in Europe. Then the standard included standard European rail networks. ERTMS is designed to enhance the safety and reliability of rail traffic and to reduce the railways maintenance costs. ERTMS is an organisational umbrella for the separately managed parts of: European Train Control System (ETCS) – a signaling, control and protection trains system, GSM-R – a radio communication system that provides voice and data transmission, and a traffic control system to optimize train traffic through the “smart” interpretation of train schedules and data.

An urgent task at the moment is to develop control systems which would allow us to transfer of functions of the driver to the automated systems. European countries have launched several projects to develop control technology that will allow train to run along standard routes without a driver. Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s leading railway operator, announced plans to switch to a fully-automated traffic by 2021. Russia is also working in this direction. A MALS system with the function of controlling a switch locomotive without an engineer driver was introduced at the Luzhskaya Oktyabrskaya railway station. An innovative traffic management system has also been created for the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) in which the automatic mode of passing trains by turning off the input and output signals on the main tracks is meant to be the main mode. By 2020 the transition to the partly-automatic and fully-automatic regulation of train traffic is planned to be completed within the MCC. At present, international practice in development of automated rail transport management systems is based on the international series of standards IEC 62290 “Urban Guided Transport Management and Command/Control Systems”, regulating the types of control systems according to the degree of automation, their functions and their general requirements.

These standards are not applied in Russia; however, without standardized approaches to the classification of automated systems, it is impossible to ensure the security of these systems and the compatibility of various control systems. At the same time, it is necessary to understand that the technologies behind the safety of train traffic according to the IEC 62290 standards do not fully comply with the principles of traffic organization on Russian railways.

Therefore, in order to create Russian control systems without a driver, it is important to develop national standards regulating activities in this area that will not only comply with international standards, but also be applicable to local practice. The purpose is to provide security and control over the creation and operation of train control systems on railway transport with various degrees of automation. The key objectives here are:

– classification of the automation levels of train control systems (from non-automated to fully-automated systems without human intervention);

– basic concepts behind the automated train control systems;

– principles of design, development and operation of automated train control systems.

In general, it should be noted that the current level of development of the transport complex, the systemic transition to digital railway technologies and the introduction of international standards, sets new challenges for the development of personnel potential, significantly increases the requirements for professionals and practitioners undergoing training or professional development training in the industry-wide transport training system. The effectiveness of this process directly depends on the level of interaction between the science (academic science, research institutions, educational institutions) and companies from the real sector of the economy.

