Cel puţin 26 de persoane au fost ucise şi 56 rănite în atacul militanţilor islamişti din gruparea al-Shabaab asupra unui hotel din oraşul-port Kismayo, din sudul Somaliei, a anunţat sâmbătă preşedintele regiunii semiautonome Jubaland, transmite Agerpres.
„Douăzeci şi şase de persoane au fost ucise în atac şi 56 au fost rănite. Printre cei ucişi figurează cetăţeni străini: trei kenyeni, un canadian, un britanic, doi americani şi trei tanzanieni. Sunt şi doi cetăţeni chinezi răniţi”, a declarat preşedintele Ahmed Madobe într-o conferinţă de presă.
Atacatori înarmaţi au luat cu asalt hotelul vineri, după un atentat sinucigaş în interiorul clădirii, apoi indivizii s-au baricadat în hotel, a declarat ofiţerul de poliţie Mohamed Hussein, care a adăugat că cinci dintre ei au fost ucişi în asaltul care a urmat. Un alt oficial local a menţionat că este posibil ca mai mulţi atacatori să fi scăpat în timpul asediului.
Gruparea teroristă al-Shabaab a revendicat atacul la Radio Andalus, un post în favoarea insurgenţilor, în timp ce incidentul era încă în desfăşurare.
Printre cei ucişi se numără o proeminentă activistă somaleză, Hodan Nalayeh, şi soţul ei, potrivit unui om politic care a supravieţuit atacului. Nalayeh, născută în Somalia, dar care deţinea şi cetăţenie canadiană, era jurnalistă şi producătoare de televiziune. Ea se întorsese recent în Somalia.
SOMALIA & UNHCR:Minorities and indigenous peoples-Main languages: Somali, Arabic, Gosha
Main religions: Islam, local religions-Minorities include ‘Bantu’ (Gosha, Shabelle, Shidle, Boni), occupational caste groups (Gaboye, Tumal, Yibir, other), Oromo and Benadiri Swahili-speakers (including Rer Hamar Amarani, Bajuni), religious minorities (Ashraf, Shekal, Christians)
Occupying the south-central portions of the country, Hawiye (part of the Irir clan family) is probably the largest clan within Somalia, while Darood is the largest clan among all Somalis across borders. Since independence Hawiye have occupied important administrative positions in the bureaucracy and the top ranks of the army.Among other groups, Somalia’s ethnic minorities include the Bantu, Benadiri (or Reer Xamar), as well as the Asharaf and Bravanese, who are based in Southern Somalia. During the civil war many members of these communities were displaced and a large number are still based in IDP settlements in Mogadishu, Puntland and Somaliland.There are also small religious minority communities. The Ashraf and the Shekal are minorities within the majority religion of Islam. While they often experienced discrimination on the basis of their differing religious practices, Ashraf and Shekhal traditionally played important conflict-resolution roles, and were respected and protected by clans with whom they lived. However, some were badly affected by the civil conflicts of the 1990s and lost this customary protection, becoming targets for human rights abuses by clan militias and warlords. Ashraf claim descent from the Prophet Muhammad and his daughter Fatima, and believe they migrated to Somalia in the twelfth century. Ashraf from some areas are affiliated to and counted as Benadiri, while Ashraf living among Digil-Mirifle are affiliated with them as a sub-clan. Shekhal (also known as Sheikhal or Sheikash) are a similar dispersed religious community of claimed Arabian and early Islamic origin. Both Ashraf and Shekhal achieved political influence and success in education and commerce with Arab countries, yet they can still face discrimination and human rights abuses on account of their non-clan origins. The very small Christian minority, comprising first- or second-generation converts from Islam, is under extreme threat, especially now with the presence of al-Shabaab.There are currently no reliable population statistics for Somalia due to years of chaos and war. Population figures for minorities are even more dubious and contested, with essentially no gender disaggregation. In 2002, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that minorities comprised one third of the Somali population. Other sources cite 20 per cent of the total population as belonging to minorities. What is clear is that minorities are splintered within society, and generally lack political and military organization compared to majority groups. The lack of comprehensive statistics extends to the disaggregation of data for different minorities – there is no clear, current breakdown in population figures for each community. It is generally assumed that the Bantu are the largest minority in Somalia: according to OCHA’s 2002 study, they comprise roughly 15 per cent of the total population, though other sources estimate that they may amount to as much as a fifth of the entire Somali population. Minorities overall are not evenly distributed throughout the country; South-Central Somalia is believed to have a higher concentration of minorities than Somaliland and Puntland. The vulnerability of IDPs – 70 to 80 per cent of which are women and children, according to the UN Development Programme (UNDP) – is especially pronounced among minority communities.While the new Farmajo’s administration defined the draught and the consequent humanitarian crisis as priorities, many civilians faced serious and very limited access to basic services. As a matter of fact, since the agricultural sector collapsed and the forecast rain was poor, the risk of famine remained high with half of the country population still in need of humanitarian aid. Within this context, donors provided more than $1.2 billion in 2017 and, in January 2018, the UK government announced an additional £21 million in funding. According to the UN, one million people were displaced in 2017: they faced indiscriminate killings, forced evictions and sexual violence. Humanitarian agencies found several difficulties in helping vulnerable individuals since Al-Shabab banned most NGOs and UN agencies from areas under its control.In January 2018, Africa Confidential stated that there had been no improvement in the security situation since Farmajo took office: between 2017 and 2018, hundreds of civilians were killed by the Islamist armed group Al-Shabab, especially in Mogadishu where on October 14, 2017, bombs in two lorries killed at least 358 people in the deadliest single attack in the country’s history. In addition, Al-Shabab committed several attacks against civilians and government officials: for instance, in May 2017, Al-Shabab fighters abducted civilians, stole livestock, and committed arson, causing more than 15’000 people to leave their home in Lower Shabelle. These terrorist actions generated public anger against Al-Shabab and disillusionment towards the government. In such a critical political situation, the opposition voted for an impeachment motion in the federal parliament against president Farmajo, so far without any success. Foreign interests further complicated the general political picture: several Gulf States increased their influence in Somalia by sponsoring local politicians; within the confrontation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on the one hand and Qatar, on the other, Farmajo’s administration remained neutral. As a consequence, the Gulf States involved stopped to support payments to Somalia. In addition, in its first months of administration, Farmajo’s administration tried to improve the relations with the self-declared independent state of Somaliland without success, indeed in November, Muse Bihi Abdi of the ruling Kulmiye Party won Somaliland’s presidential elections.
Iata,cine trage sforile,si extrag toate resursele,tot o data protejand oprin interese aceste destabilizari-coordonate si controlate!Terorismul e controlat de Statele ce isi extrag resursele si le convine-de minule acest climat-terorist!SUA-GREAT BRITANY-ARABIA SAUDITA,smd…Pana cand?Se vor executa,in favoarea lor acesti cetateni,ce nu isi pot conduce tara,nu sunt lasati?