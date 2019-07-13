Cel puţin 26 de persoane au fost ucise şi 56 rănite în atacul militanţilor islamişti din gruparea al-Shabaab asupra unui hotel din oraşul-port Kismayo, din sudul Somaliei, a anunţat sâmbătă preşedintele regiunii semiautonome Jubaland, transmite Agerpres.

„Douăzeci şi şase de persoane au fost ucise în atac şi 56 au fost rănite. Printre cei ucişi figurează cetăţeni străini: trei kenyeni, un canadian, un britanic, doi americani şi trei tanzanieni. Sunt şi doi cetăţeni chinezi răniţi”, a declarat preşedintele Ahmed Madobe într-o conferinţă de presă.

Atacatori înarmaţi au luat cu asalt hotelul vineri, după un atentat sinucigaş în interiorul clădirii, apoi indivizii s-au baricadat în hotel, a declarat ofiţerul de poliţie Mohamed Hussein, care a adăugat că cinci dintre ei au fost ucişi în asaltul care a urmat. Un alt oficial local a menţionat că este posibil ca mai mulţi atacatori să fi scăpat în timpul asediului.

Gruparea teroristă al-Shabaab a revendicat atacul la Radio Andalus, un post în favoarea insurgenţilor, în timp ce incidentul era încă în desfăşurare.

Printre cei ucişi se numără o proeminentă activistă somaleză, Hodan Nalayeh, şi soţul ei, potrivit unui om politic care a supravieţuit atacului. Nalayeh, născută în Somalia, dar care deţinea şi cetăţenie canadiană, era jurnalistă şi producătoare de televiziune. Ea se întorsese recent în Somalia.

Te-ar putea interesa și:

Rusia, acuzată crime de război! Bilanț înfiorător în Siria: Peste 500 de civili uciși și 2000 răniți!
Val de atentate sinucigașe. Morți și răniți după ce atacatorii și-au detonat centurile explozibile
Val de atentate sinucigașe. Morți și răniți după ce atacatorii și-au detonat centurile explozibile
ALERTĂ! Tentativă de ATENTAT TERORIST la cel mai înalt vârf. Breaking News