Hollywood-ul începe să-şi selecteze peliculele pentru marele eveniment. Academia anunță semifinalistele la nouă categorii pentru Oscar

Academia de Arte şi Ştiințe Cinematografice de la Hollywood a anunțat luni filmele semifinaliste la 9 categorii pentru premiile Oscar. Nominalizările definitive vor fi anunțate la 22 ianuarie, iar premiile vor fi decernate la gala din 24 februarie 2019, la Teatrul Dolby din Los Angeles.





La categoria cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza, pelicula mexicană „Roma”, de Alfonso Cuarón, şi cea columbiană „Pájaros de verano”, de Cristina Gallego şi Ciro Guerra, vor candida la nominalizări alături de „The Guilty” (Danemarca) şi „Never Look Away” (Germania). Aspiră la aceeaşi categorie filmul japonez „Shoplifters”, kazah Ayka”, libanez „Capernaum”, polonez „Cold War” şi cel sud-coreean „Burning”, transnmite Agerpres.

La categoria cel mai bun documentar, filmul „El Silencio de los Otros”, al realizatoarei spaniole Almudena Carracedo şi regizorului american Robert Bahar, este semifinalist alături de „Charm City”, „Communion”, „Crime + Punishment”, „Dark Money”, „The Distant Barking of Dogs”, „Free Solo” şi „Hale County This Morning, This Evening”. Au fost preselectate la aceeaşi categorie „Minding the Gap”, „Of Fathers and Sons”, „On Her Shoulders”, „RBG”, „Shirkers”, „Three Identical Strangers” şi „Won”t You Be My Neighbor?”.

Filmele preselectate la cel mai bun scurtmetraj sunt „Black Sheep”, „End Game”, „Lifeboat”, „Los Comandos”, „My Dead Dad”s Porno Tapes”, „A Night at the Garden”, „Period. End of Sentence.”, „63 Boycott”, „Women of the Gulag” şi „Zion”.

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

La categoria cea mai bună coloană sonoră au fost preselectate filmele „Annihilation”, „Avengers: Infinity War”, „The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, „Black Panther”, „BlacKkKlansman”, „Crazy Rich Asians”, „The Death of Stalin”, „Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” şi „First Man”. Aspiră la aceeaşi categorie „If Beale Street Could Talk”, „Isle of Dogs”, „Mary Poppins Returns”, „A Quiet Place”, „Ready Player One” şi „Vice”.

La categoria cel mai bun cântec original au fost preselectate piesele „When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” din filmul „The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, „Treasure” („Beautiful Boy”), „All The Stars” („Black Panther”), „Revelation” („Boy Erased”), „Girl In The Movies” („Dumplin„), „We Won”t Move” (The Hate U Give”) şi „The Place Where Lost Things Go” („Mary Poppins Returns”). Acestea vor concura cu „Trip A Little Light Fantastic” („Mary Poppins Returns”), „Keep Reachin”“ („Quincy”), „I”ll Fight” („RBG”), „A Place Called Slaughter Race” („Ralph Breaks the Internet”), „OYAHYTT” („Sorry to Bother You”), „Shallow” („A Star Is Born”), „Suspirium” („Suspiria”) şi „The Big Unknown” („Widows”).

Filmul spaniol „Madre”, de Rodrigo Sorogoyen, a fost preselectat la categoria cel mai bun scurtmetraj alături de „Caroline”, „Chuchotage”, „Detainment”, „Fauve”, „Icare”, „Marguerite”, „May Day”, „Skin” şi „Wale”.

