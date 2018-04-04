Sebastian Ghita about the last evening in Romania: „Georgian Pop was pulling me up by the ear”

The first episode of the EVZ series has as central figure Sebastian Ghiță. Ion Cristoiu obtained sensational information concerning the Romanian political games behind the scene, but also the most desired confirming of the allegations that Sebastian Ghiță made before he left for Serbia.





Today, from 21:00, you can watch on www.evz.ro the moment of interview when Sebastian Ghiță shows a photo that persuaded Ion Cristoiu that his interlocutor that he doesn't lie and that he was close to people in the State.

Ion Cristoiu: Tell me... I'm trying to imagine the evening of 19. You were determined to leave when you've gone?

Sebastian Ghita: No.

- Eee. How? You had such a revelation?

- Yes.

- Interesting, a real sensational disclosure. What influenced you at that party that made you leave?

- The attitude towards me.

- Whose?

- All those present there. I realized that Georgian Pop, who until then was a little boy from the Embassy, was pulling me up by the ear. Other older senator was petting me on he the head, more so he almost slapped me. It was obvious that everyone there had been in some way or another informed that the next day I will be arrested, that I have no chance, do not escape, that everything's ready. Yet I am a man who can realize when something bad happens.

“Christmas was coming and my name was Ghita”

Someone was saying that out there, at some point, you have said something to Florian Coldea. I'm telling you what the version that circulated after you left was. That you went there in a last effort to get rid of the arrest the next day. So you realized they had this attitude towards you...tapping on your shoulder...

Suddenly Christmas was coming and my name was Ghita. I was as Portocala said: dead, only I didn't know. Still alive walking on the streets, but I was walking dead. They were close to taking the measures for my clothes. It was a very unpleasant feeling, I told you, to fear for your life is not a simple matter. I know well what can happen and what not.

I was referring to the atmosphere. You were already a walking dead without being arrested.

Yes, everyone sympathized with me. They looked through me and I was concerned, I was worried about the situation, because though you'd expect in institutions, in life, in society to meet at some point judges, heads of institutions, people called to defend citizens and you only find a strong desire to see the other dead.

In a normal democracy they might not know. Theoretically the prosecutor...

I told you, when Florian explain this issue to others I burst into laughter. When before the elections took Ilie Sarbu from a hotel, the candidate's father-in-law, with the Special Forces, who could have told me they didn't know. Or when they chased Ponta's mom and sister, Prime Minister, with false evidence and false folders didn't anybody know?! Portocala wouldn't decide on his own to chase the Prime Minister's family when the Prime Minister was in America at the Pentagon?

Or when they took Buşoi out from the game at the local elections.

We've seen what happened in the local elections. You've asked, during the discussion, if I consider myself or I considered a trusted man of Romanian State or institutions. I think that as long as people have voted me in Parliament, I ended up in the SRI Commission, as long as I was a part of all these projects for the development of information infrastructure in the State today, I can say that I'm a man of trust in Romania. I can't believe that a citizen can fight with his country, with the institutions in his country. I think just that, slowly, as we find out the truth regarding those forged folders I can get back.

"I don't mean to provoke the falling or maintaining of Kovesi"

