ANARHIE la derby-ul Fener-Beșiktaș. Jocul, SUSPENDAT din cauza incidentelor. Antrenorul gazdelor, CUSUT PE VIU | FOTO&VIDEO

Quite worrying that Fenerbahce fans are making light of the fact the Besiktas manager - aged 65 - was struck by a metal object from the stands. Some people are even making up conspiracy thories that Senol Gunes would fake an injury to get the game abandoned #smh pic.twitter.com/bSMUbVZWZT — ErenJam (@_ErenSarigul) 19 aprilie 2018